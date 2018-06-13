Georgian Prime Minister Resigns After Antigovernment Protests

TBILISI -- Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has resigned, citing differences with members of his cabinet.

Kvirikashvili made the announcement on June 13, after antigovernment protests shook the capital, Tbilisi.

Kvirikashvili, 50, has been prime minister since December 2015.

He was nominated for the post by Georgia's parliamentary majority, dominated by tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream party.

A wave of demonstrations started on May 31 to protest against what demonstrators said was a miscarriage of justice following the killing of two teenagers in December.

The protests stopped after June 6, but resumed on June 10 and ended on June 11 with police dismantling protesters' tents and detaining opposition politicians and their supporters.

