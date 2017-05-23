German Authorities Arrest Afghan Suspected In Taliban Killing

German authorities say they have arrested a 20-year-old Afghan suspect in the killing of a police officer in Afghanistan by Taliban militants.

In a May 23 statement, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said that the suspect, identified as Omaid N., has been in custody since May 19.

He is suspected of taking part in the killing of the police officer alongside other Taliban militants in early 2013, a statement said.

When asked to carry out terrorist attacks on behalf of the group, the man fled Afghanistan via Iran, Turkey, Greece, and Austria with the help of smugglers before arriving in Germany in November 2013 as a refugee.

Prosecutors did not give details about where the arrest took place.

With reporting by dpa