German Authorities Charge Afghan Suspected In Taliban Killing

German prosecutors have filed terrorism and murder charges against a suspected member of Afghanistan's Taliban accused of participating in the killing of an Afghan police officer.

Federal prosecutors said on January 18 that they filed the indictment against the Afghan national, identified as 20-year-old Omaid N., at the Munich state court.

He was charged with membership in a terrorist organization, war crimes, and violation of war-weapons-control laws.

Prosecutors say the suspect joined the Taliban in early 2013, underwent training, recruited new members, and helped transport weapons for the Islamist militant group on at least one occasion.

He is also accused of savagely beating a captured police officer and then shooting him.

The suspect, who arrived in Germany in November 2013, was arrested in May last year.

He is now in detention pending trial.

