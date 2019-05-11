Gunmen Attack Hotel In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Gunmen have stormed a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Gwadar, killing at least one person.

Reports indicate that three or four gunmen were involved in the May 11 attack and that the victim was a security guard.

Pakistani security forces rushed to the scene and mop-up operations were under way at the Pearl Continental Hotel.

"Security forces have cordoned the area," a military spokesman told journalists. "Guests have been safely evacuated. Terrorists encircled by security forces in staircase leading to top floor. Clearance operation in progress."

The separatist Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

The port city of Gwadar in impoverished Balochistan Province is a flagship Chinese investment project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) program.

The project, which includes the port, an airport, a highway, and a hospital, is intended to link China's Xinjiang Province with the Arabian Sea.

The region has seen attacks in the past from separatists who feel locals are not benefiting from the development of local resources.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP