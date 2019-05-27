Gunmen Kill Seven Family Members In Afghanistan

Afghan police say gunmen have shot dead seven members of one family in the capital, Kabul.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdous Faramurz said the incident occurred in a neighborhood in western Kabul in the early hours of May 27.

Faramurz said three women and two children were among the dead, while two family members were wounded in the incident.

Faramurz said police believe the killings were related to a land dispute.

"Police findings indicate that it was due to family hostilities," he said. "The family had filed a lawsuit."

Faramurz said police had not yet made any arrests but had launched an investigation.

Land disputes are common in Afghanistan, where 40 years of war has forced millions of people to leave their homes across the country.

When they return, they often find their property and land occupied by or sold to other families.

Powerful politicians and former warlords have also forcibly seized land.

With reporting by dpa