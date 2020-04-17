Gunmen Kill Six Local Contractors Near Main U.S. Base In Afghanistan

Gunmen have shot dead six local contractors who worked at the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan.

Wahida Shahkar, the spokeswoman for the governor of Parwan Province, said the incident occurred late April 16 some 500 meters from Bagram Airfield, north of Kabul.

Shahkar said the contractors, most of them cleaners, were in a vehicle heading home when gunmen "affiliated with the Taliban" fired on them. He said the gunmen escaped.

The Taliban denied any involvement in the attack.

Similar attacks in the past have been blamed on Taliban and Islamic State (IS) militants.

IS militants claimed responsibility for firing five rockets from a vehicle at Bagram Airfield on April 9, but there were no casualties.

Taliban militants have been carrying out attacks despite signing a peace deal with the United States in February aimed at ending the 18-year war.

Based on reporting by Tolo News and AP