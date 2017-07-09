German President Inspects G20 Riot Damage In Hamburg

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has visited the city of Hamburg to inspect the damage following three days of sometimes-violent protests during the Group of 20 (G20) summit that concluded on July 8.

Steinmeier toured the city with Mayor Olaf Scholz on July 9 and met with security officials and with some of those injured during the rioting.

The violence continued for a third night on July 8-9 even though the G20 leaders had left the city. Police said 144 people were arrested and another 144 were temporarily detained after security forces used water cannons against rioters who attacked them with iron rods and paving stones.

More than 200 police officers were reported injured in the three days of clashes. The number of injured antiglobalization protesters has not been reported.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told the Bild Am Sonntag newspaper that "Germany's reputation is severely affected internationally by the events in Hamburg."

Tens of thousands of people protested during the summit, the vast majority of them peacefully.

