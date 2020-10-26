Humanitarian Cease-Fire Takes Effect In Conflict Over Nagorno-Karabakh

A humanitarian cease-fire has taken effect in the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.



Although fighting continued on October 25, a joint statement from the U.S. State Department and the two governments said the two sides committed to the cease-fire – the third attempt to establish a pause in hostilities after four weeks of fighting.



The statement came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on October 23 met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington in a new push for peace, and after a meeting of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), formed to mediate the conflict and led by France, Russia, and the United States.



U.S. President Donald Trump commented about the cease-fire agreement on Twitter.



“Congratulations to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who just agreed to adhere to a cease fire effective at midnight. Many lives will be saved,” Trump said, praising Pompeo and his team for “getting the deal done!”



The OSCE’s Minsk Group said its co-chairs and foreign ministers would meet on October 29 in Geneva to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.



Minsk Group said the meeting would "to discuss, reach agreement on, and begin implementation, in accordance with a timeline to be agreed upon, of all steps necessary to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."



"During their intensive discussions, the co-chairs and foreign ministers discussed implementing an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, possible parameters for monitoring the cease-fire, and initiating discussion of core substantive elements of a comprehensive solution," a statement from the Minsk Group said.



But new fighting erupted on October 25 between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces as both sides blamed each other for blocking a peaceful settlement to the conflict.



Armenia accused the Azerbaijani military of shelling civilian settlements. Azerbaijan denied targeting civilians and said it was ready to implement a cease-fire, provided that Armenian forces withdrew from the battlefield.



The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have hardened their positions in recent days despite two Russian-brokered cease-fires, which both collapsed soon after being agreed upon.



At least some 1,000 people have been reported killed since fighting erupted on September 27, raising fears of a wider conflict in the South Caucasus drawing in NATO member Turkey, which is an ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a military pact with Armenia.



Armenian forces and the Azerbaijani's military claim to have inflicted devastating losses on each other. But reports from the opposing sides are often contradictory and hard to verify.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 22 that Moscow believes nearly 5,000 people have been killed in the latest fighting.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa