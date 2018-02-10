Two Soldiers Killed In Attack On Army Camp In Indian Kashmir

Two soldiers have been killed and three others wounded in Indian-controlled Kashmir as troops traded fire with armed militants who were holed up inside an army camp, officials said.

Government minister Abdul Rehman Veeri told lawmakers in the area's legislative assembly that the gunbattle, which began early on February 10, continued into the afternoon.

The militants were holed up in the residential area of the camp where soldiers and their families are housed, police chief of the Jammu area S.D. Jamwal told reporters.

It was unclear how many militants were involved.

The camp is located on the outskirts of the city of Jammu.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and archrival and neighbor Pakistan. Both claim the region in its entirety.

Several militant groups have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir's independence from India or its unification with Pakistan.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the militants, a charge Islamabad denies.

