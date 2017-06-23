Indian Facing Death Sentence For Spying Asks Pakistani Military For Mercy

An Indian man sentenced to death for spying in Pakistan has filed a mercy petition with Islamabad's chief of army staff, the Pakistani military said on June 22.

Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested last year in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, the site of a long-running conflict between the Pakistan military and separatist insurgents.

"Commander Jadhav has admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist, and subversive activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of any precious lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions," Pakistan's military said, adding that he has asked for mercy on "compassionate grounds."

After Jadhav was sentenced to death in April, India asked the International Court of Justice to bar the execution, arguing that he was denied diplomatic assistance during his trial.

The court ordered Pakistan in May to delay Jadhav's execution. It argued that Islamabad violated a treaty guaranteeing diplomatic assistance to foreigners accused of crimes.

Pakistan authorities say Jadhav confessed to being assigned by India's intelligence service to organize espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan which Islamabad says resulted in terrorism acts that caused 1,345 deaths.

