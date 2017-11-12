Earthquake Hits Iraq And Iran, At Least Six Dead

At least six people have been killed and many injured in the western Iranian town of Qasr-e Shirin from an earthquake that struck near the Iran-Iraq border, Iranian state television reports.

At least four dead were also reported in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck northern Iraq on November 12, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It initially said the quake was of a magnitude 7.2, before revising it to 7.3.

The temblor was centered 32 kilometers southwest of Halabja, and had a depth of 33.9 kilometers, the U.S. monitor said.

Many residents in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and also in other cities including Irbil in the Kurdistan region rushed out of houses and buildings in panic.

The earthquake was also felt in the northwestern, western, and central areas of Iran, where casualties and damage were reported.



Esmail Najar, head of Iran's National Disaster Management Organization, said that "some injured people might be buried under the rubble in Qasr-e Shirin."



The semi-official Iranian ILNA news agency reported that at least 14 provinces had been impacted by the earthquake.



The state-controlled television said at least eight villages were damaged.



"The quake was felt in several Iranian provinces bordering Iraq.... Eight villages were damaged.... Electricity has been cut in some villages and rescue teams have been dispatched to those areas," the state TV reported.

Iran's IRNA news agency said water and electricity had been cut in some parts of the Western province of Kermanshah.

The earthquake was even felt in the capital, Tehran, residents reported on social media.

Residents of Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir also reported feeling a strong tremor.

Israeli media reported that the quake was felt in many parts of Israel too.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, CNN, IRNA, and ILNA