Iranian Leader Honors Assassinated General As Tensions With U.S. Rise

A massive funeral procession for Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani has reached Tehran amid rapidly rising tensions with the United States, following a U.S. air strike that killed the Quds Force commander last week.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept on January 6 as he led prayers over Soleimani's casket during the ceremonies in the Iranian capital, where several major streets were closed to accommodate hundreds of thousands of mourners.

Iranian state television broadcast live footage of the funeral procession, which included a prayer for the dead at the University of Tehran and passed along a 3-kilometer route to Azadi Square in western Tehran.

The Quds Force commander's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for ordering the assassination of her father. She told mourners in Tehran on January 6 that the assassination would bring a "dark day" for the United States.

"Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," Soleimani told the funeral procession in a speech broadcast by Iranian state television.

Tehran and Washington have engaged in heated rhetoric as world leaders have called for calm in the wake of Soleimani's January 3 assassination.

Tehran vowed revenge immediately after Soleimani was killed in a drone strike carried out in neighboring Iraq as he left Baghdad International Airport. Trump has threatened to strike Iranian sites -- including ones of cultural significance -- should Tehran carry out further attacks on U.S. interests.

Tensions in the region rose further after Soleimani's body arrived in Iran on January 5 for funeral ceremonies ahead of his January 7 burial at his hometown of Kerman.

In an extraordinary session of Iraq's parliament, meanwhile, lawmakers in Baghdad passed a resolution calling for U.S. troops to leave the country. That prompted a furious response from Trump.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on January 5, Trump said that if U.S. troops are forced to leave Iraq, "we will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before, ever."

"We've spent a lot of money in Iraq," Trump said. "We have a very extraordinary air base there. It cost billions of dollars to build."

The U.S. president also doubled down on threats to attack Iranian cultural sites.

"They're allowed to kill our people. They're allowed to torture and maim our people. They're allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we're not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn't work that way," Trump said.

WATCH: Hundreds of thousands of Iranians attended government-organized funeral rallies for Qasem Soleimani in Ahvaz, near Iran's border with Iraq, and in the Shi'ite holy city of Mashhad on January 5.



The Iranian general who replaced Soleimani also vowed to take revenge in an interview with Iranian state television on January 6.



Ismail Qaani, who until January 3 was the longtime deputy head of the Quds Force, said: "God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly, actions will be taken."

Qaani was the source of a 2012 interview that was later scrubbed from an official news agency's website in which he touted Iran's presence in Syria -- "physically and non-physically" -- as preventing "big massacres."

Iran's government, meanwhile, announced a major step back from the beleaguered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that was intended to assuage concerns about Tehran's nuclear program.

In a statement released on January 5, Iran's government said it would no longer abide by the limit on the number of centrifuges allowed under the deal, which Trump abandoned in 2018.

Tehran will also no longer observe limitations on the level of uranium enrichment, the amount of stockpiled enriched material, or research and development in its nuclear activities, the statement said.

Remaining parties to the nuclear accord expressed concern amid the growing crisis.

The so-called E3 group of countries comprising France, Britain, and Germany -- which have maintained the nuclear deal along with Russia and China -- have called on Tehran to respect the accord.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said early on January 6 that "this could be the first step to the end of this agreement, which would be a big loss, so we will weigh this up very, very responsibly now."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, meanwhile, called a meeting of the alliance's ambassadors in Brussels on January 6 to discuss the crisis.

NATO maintains a training mission in Iraq that involves several hundred personnel. The mission has been suspended since the strike on Soleimani.

Appearing on several U.S. television programs on January 5, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended Trump's actions and issued a further warning to Iran.

He said if Tehran used its proxy forces -- in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and elsewhere -- to strike U.S. targets, the United States could attack Iran's leaders.

"They will be borne by Iran and its leadership itself," Pompeo said. "Those are important things the Iranian leadership needs to put in its calculus as it makes its next decision."

In a series of January 4 tweets, President Donald Trump said he had ordered the strike on Soleimani because the Iranian commander had organized attacks on U.S. and Iraqi targets and that he was "preparing for additional hits in other locations."



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the killing of Soleimani was a breach of international law and that any targeting of cultural sites would constitute a war crime.



"Those masquerading as diplomats and those who shamelessly sat to identify Iranian cultural & civilian targets should not even bother to open a law dictionary," Zarif wrote in a January 5 tweet. "Jus cogens refers to peremptory norms of international law, i.e. international red lines. That is, a big(ly) 'no no'."

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa