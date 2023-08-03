Iran
Iranian Satirist Reportedly Detained By Security Agents After Home Searched
Shaker Buri, an Iranian satirist known for his humorous critiques of the country's state of affairs, has reportedly been detained by the Intelligence Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southwestern city of Abadan.
His arrest comes amid a crackdown on celebrities, and sports and cultural figures in the country who have supported protesters angered by the death of a young woman in police custody last year for an alleged violation of the mandatory head-scarf law.
Buri went missing on July 31 after visiting the IRGC Intelligence Office in Abadan to retrieve his mobile phone after it was confiscated during a raid on his home by plainclothes officers, according to social-media reports. Since his disappearance, he has reportedly been unable to contact his family.
Several prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested in recent months, with officials warning women to respect the hijab law.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Separately, Ali Asghar Hasani Rad, a former political prisoner who had been released under an "amnesty" decree, was rearrested by the IRGC Intelligence Office.
The human rights website HRANA, citing an informed source, said that the arrest occurred two months after security forces attempted to arrest him at his mother's home. Hasani Rad was absent at the time, and has since been living clandestinely in the northern city of Nowshahr.
Details regarding the timing, reason for the arrest, the charges levelled, and Hasani Rad's current whereabouts remain undisclosed.
Hasani Rad was initially arrested in 2019 and sentenced by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of "assembly and collusion" against national security, "propaganda against the system," and "insulting" the founder of the Islamic republic and its leadership.
The combined sentence amounted to 16 years and seven months in prison, and a two-year ban on membership in political parties and groups, as well as from activities in cyberspace, media, and press. He was also barred from leaving the country.
He spent 7 1/2 years behind bars before being released from Evin prison in February 2023 following the issuing of an amnesty decree by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
On February 5, state media reported that Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies sparked by Amini's death.
Several lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as thinly veiled propaganda.
Since the widely publicized issuance of the decree, which resulted in the release of several political and civil prisoners, a number have been rearrested and are now facing fresh charges.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of protests across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on the protests.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More News
- By RFE/RL
Iran Orders Nationwide Shutdown Amid Soaring Temperatures, Protests
The Iranian government has ordered government offices, banks, and schools to close for two days, citing "unprecedented heat." It comes at a time of rising anger over water outages that have led to protests against mismanagement of resources.
Number Of Politically Motivated Executions Rising In Iran, Rights Group Says
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) says politically motivated executions in Iran are increasing "dramatically" as authorities use capital punishment as a "tactic of intimidation and retribution" amid a wave of unrest that has posed the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979.
The CHRI said in a statement released on August 2 that Iran has executed 17 men -- most of whom were young -- in "blatantly unlawful" prosecutions over the last 10 months. Among them, seven were hanged as of July 2023 for participating in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody last September, while at least 10 other were executed for various political “crimes.”
“The international community must be clear with Iranian authorities that continuing its killing spree will result in an extraordinary intensification of the Islamic republic’s political and economic isolation,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the CHRI.
“Without strong coordinated international action, the world is green-lighting this carnage,” Ghaemi added.
According to the CHRI, individuals prosecuted endured trials marred by "severe" human rights violations, with authorities denying them the right to counsel and even the right to choose their own legal representation, which are guaranteed under Iranian law and international treaties to which Iran is a signatory.
“The aim of these unlawful executions is to eradicate dissent and sow fear among the population. Governments and international organizations have a crucial role in exerting pressure on the Iranian government to put a stop to this state-sanctioned murder,” Ghaemi said.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests following the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was being held for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China and recently highlighted the disproportionate impact of drug-related executions among marginalized and economically disadvantaged population in Iran.
The Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, said in a recent report that 135 executions were carried out in Iran in May alone, while Iran Human Rights (IHR) says that since the start of the year, at least 423 executions had been recorded, which indicates "a potential surpassing of last year's tally of 582 hangings and due to the Iranian government's lack of transparency, the actual number of executions is suspected to be much higher than reported.”
Iran Reportedly Preparing For Further Protests As Amini Anniversary Nears
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) appears to be preparing measures to ward off the possibility of renewed unrest as the one-year anniversary approaches of the death of Masha Amini, who died in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC, told a conference of national Basij officials on August 1 that the "most powerful, dangerous, serious, and widespread struggle" faced by the Islamic republic -- a reference to the monthslong protests and rallies that erupted after Amini's death -- could gain strength in the coming weeks.
Salami called for preventative measures to head off a new wave of protests before the September 16 anniversary, though he did not give any details.
Salami acknowledged the involvement of IRGC and Basij forces in quelling the protests sparked by Amini's death.
Iran's security forces have been heavily criticized for their heavy-handed response to the protests, with more than 500 demonstrators said to have been killed and many more injured. Rights groups also say there is strong evidence that torture has been used against those voicing dissent.
Amini's death became a rallying cry for thousands of Iranians, especially women and girls, who took to the streets to show their opposition to the hijab law. Demonstrators demanded justice for the 22-year-old and chanted anti-government slogans while rejecting the government's cultural, social, and economic policies.
Resistance to the mandatory hijab has become a focal point in the ongoing protests, with many women and girls not only rejecting it but also sharing images of their defiance on social media.
In response, various state institutions have sought to suppress this wave of protests by enforcing laws, closing businesses, blocking websites, and filing lawsuits against supporters of the optional hijab.
During its final months in office, the 11th Iranian parliament has taken a hard-line stance, significantly amending the government's Hijab and Chastity bill from 15 articles to 70.
The new bill, which has faced opposition from legal experts, introduces hefty fines for those who defy the mandatory hijab. The legislation aims to deter citizens from appearing without a hijab again.
Adding to the discontent, Iranians have been grappling with an increasing range of economic issues, including water shortages, environmental degradation, and the impact of international sanctions.
Officials of the Islamic republic, including the IRGC commander, have labeled the protests as "sedition" and "riots," attributing them to alleged "enemies" of the country.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Rdio Farda
Iranian Midwife Arrested, Abortion Clinic Shut As Authorities Implement Plan To Boost Population
An Iranian midwife in the central city of Qom has been arrested for allegedly performing an illegal abortion and her clinic shut amid escalating efforts by Iran's judiciary to combat abortions.
Majid Mohabi, the deputy of treatment at the Qom University of Medical Sciences, said the midwife's property was seized and her future practice prohibited by the university.
Masoud Setayeshi, a spokesperson for the judiciary, recently unveiled a "comprehensive plan" on the issue, including penalties ranging from compensation payments and imprisonment to the revocation of medical licenses.
Abbas Masjedi, the head of the Legal Medical Organization, reported 1,437 abortion-related complaints last year, about one-third of which resulted in sentences being handed down.
In 2021, Iranian authorities approved new legislation that imposes further restrictions on abortions, bans the free distribution of contraceptives by the public health-care system, and provides added state benefits to families with more children.
The new law is an attempt by authorities to boost flagging population growth in Iran, a country of some 84 million people.
In recent years, a growing number of Iranian women have chosen to have fewer or no children -- mainly due to economic woes, changing gender norms, the growth of women's education, and family planning programs.
That trend has seen Iran's population growth rate drop from over 4 percent in the 1980s to 1.29 percent in 2020, according to the World Bank, a development that has alarmed Iran’s clerical establishment.
However, there are serious doubts over the effectiveness of Iran's stringent anti-abortion laws.
Mohsen Zakarian, secretary of the government's Nafas plan -- a scheme aimed at combating abortion -- stated that as many as 1,000 illegal abortions take place every day, amounting to between 300,000 to 500,000 annually.
"Of the thousand abortions that occur daily in the country, only about 10 are legal," added Zakarian.
Rights groups and health experts warn that the new law restricts women’s access to abortions, will lead to unwanted pregnancies and the birth of children with congenital defects, and increase the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, including AIDS.
Iran was praised for its effective population policies following the devastating 1980-88 war with Iraq that discouraged pregnancy among underage girls, offered free condoms and subsidized vasectomies, and encouraged families to have two or fewer children.
The policy shift occurred after Iran's Supreme leader, Ali Khamenei labeled the previous population control policies a "mistake," leading to directives that limited access to contraception.
In a speech in 2020, Khamenei was quoted as saying that “any action and measure for the decrease of the population should [only] be taken after [the population] reaches 150 million.”
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's IRGC Runs Drill On Disputed Islands As U.S. Military Presence In Region Grows
Iran's paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a surprise military drill on August 2 on disputed islands in the Persian Gulf, just as the U.S. military increases its presence in the region over recent ship seizures by Tehran. The drill focused primarily on Abu Musa Island, though the IRGC also landed forces on Greater Tunb Island as well, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported. Ships, drones, and missile units took part in the drill, the report said. The drill comes as thousands of Marines and sailors on USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall are on their way to the Persian Gulf. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Protests In Southeastern Iran As Water Crisis Deepens
Iranians living in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan staged a protest on July 31, criticizing the government's failure to deal with an escalating water crisis, sandstorms, and the unfulfilled water rights of the Helmand River as a drought in the region reaches a "super-critical" stage.
The protest, which was described as a "legal gathering" by official Iranian news agencies, saw hundreds of residents of the city of Zabol demand President Ebrahim Raisi come to the region and also call for the establishment of a high council to address the crisis.
Diminishing water supplies are seen as an existential threat to Iran, where poor water management, drought, and corruption-ridden infrastructure projects have contributed to water scarcity.
Protesters held signs with messages such as "Sistan has no water, Sistan has no air, Sistan has no livelihood," and "Sistan is thirsty for water, Sistan is thirsty for attention." They also emphasized the need for a crisis council and warned that the situation could escalate into a "national security challenge."
The water crisis and a lack of industrial development have inflicted heavy blows on the people of the region, with some residents demanding compensation for agricultural damage from the drought conditions, tax forgiveness, and loan relief for livestock breeders in what one protester said was the start of a "super-critical" stage for the province.
This protest is the fifth in recent months over the water crisis in Sistan-Baluchistan. A previous gathering in April focused on the inaction of the Foreign Ministry and other government agencies in pursuing the water rights of the Helmand River from the Taliban rulers of neighboring Afghanistan.
Sistan-Baluchistan Province, particularly its northern cities, has been severely affected by a water crisis that has been exacerbated by dust storms for several months due to the formation of new dust centers and seasonal winds. The province has also faced drinking-water and power cuts in the past month.
During a meeting on "Water, development, and climate migration" held in June, Iranian researchers said that due to the water crisis, some 10,000 households had migrated from Zabol and its surrounding areas to other parts of Iran over the past year.
The situation mirrors that in many cities across the country, where water shortages -- and protests over the crisis -- are becoming more commonplace.
Experts say climate change has amplified the droughts and floods plaguing Iran and that their intensity and frequency threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Iranian Journalists Sentenced As Media Clampdown Continues
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Court has sentenced two female journalists, Saeedeh Shafiei and Nasim Soltanbeigi, to prison terms and imposed social restrictions on them, marking a continued clampdown on press freedom in the country.
Shafiei, a seasoned journalist with over two decades of experience, was sentenced on July 31 to two years in prison along with two years of social deprivation, including a ban on media activities and leaving the country. Soltanbeigi, a journalist and civil activist, received a sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison and two years of social deprivation.
Both journalists were charged with "propaganda against the regime," "insulting the supreme leader," and "disturbing public opinion." The sentences were issued by Branch 26 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Iman Afshari.
The sentencing of Shafiei and Soltanbeigi is part of a broad push by Iranian authorities to use the judiciary to silence critics, including journalists, human rights activists, and opposition figures.
Soltanbeigi was first arrested in December 2022 at Tehran's Khomeini International Airport while attempting to travel abroad. After being detained for over a month, she was temporarily released on bail on February 7 until the end of the legal proceedings.
Soltanbeigi was a student activist in the 2000s and has been working as a journalist for various Iranian publications in recent years.
She was detained for eight days in 2006 for attending a "Women for Change" rally before a court sentenced her to a suspended sentence of five years. She was also placed on probation for two years and told that her sentence would be canceled if she did not violate the terms of her probation.
Similarly, Shafiei was arrested in Tehran on January 22. She was temporarily released on bail of 5 billion rials ($9,500) on February 8 until the end of the legal proceedings.
The sentences come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand others have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Will Close Government Offices, Banks, Schools Over Extreme Heat
Iran announced a nationwide two-day holiday because of increasing temperatures, state media reported. Government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the decision to close governmental offices, banks, and schools on August 2-3 came after the Health Ministry warned about a possible increase in cases of heat exhaustion because of high temperatures in the country, the official IRNA news agency reported. In recent days, cities and towns in Iran saw temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius. The capital, Tehran, experienced 38 degree Celsius on August 1. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Court Sentences Two Female Journalists To Over Four Years In Prison Each
Iranian female journalists Saeeda Shafiei and Nasim Sultanbeigi have been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison each for participating in the Freedom Life Women protests. Shafiei wrote in a tweet on July 31 that the Revolutionary Court had charged her and Sultanbeigi with “assembly and collusion” and “propaganda activity against the regime.” Shafiei additionally announced that her other co-defendant, female journalist Mehrnoosh Zarei, was acquitted. The sentences come amid continuing protests for women’s rights sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022. To read the original story from Radio Farda, click here.
Iranian Insurer Shut After Pictures Surface Of Female Employees Without Hijabs
The Iranian government has suspended the operating license of Azki.com, a startup specializing in online insurance sales, following the publication of images showing some of its female employees without the compulsory hijab, as the government continues to tighten its enforcement of dress-code regulations.
The suspension was announced by the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), on July 30. The agency had previously labeled the images of Azki's female employees as a "violation" and "norm-breaking."
Last week, a video circulated on social networks showing Azki's employees in various departments, many of whom were not observing the compulsory hijab.
In response to the backlash, Azki stated that these images were published without the company's knowledge or permission. However, under pressure from hard-line media and Twitter accounts supporting the government and the compulsory hijab, the Central Insurance Agency of the Islamic Republic suspended Azki's license.
Azki is one of several private sector companies in Iran to face government action in recent weeks due to its employees' resistance to the compulsory hijab law.
Digikala, an online platform for selling goods, had its administrative building sealed after supporters of the Islamic republic reacted angrily to the publication of images of employees without the compulsory hijab.
A few days later, the online bookstore Taaghche faced a similar backlash, with state publishing institutions announcing contract cancellations because of images of employees without the compulsory hijab.
The closing of commercial and trade places has been extended beyond large cities and metropolises to include smaller towns. Mohammad Rostami, the law enforcement commander of the northern Iranian county of Talesh, said 24 business units there have been shut as part of "preventive actions to confront social abnormalities."
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab remains strong as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved made such mass detentions unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Nurses, Pensioners Rally As Living Conditions Worsen
A group of Iranian nurses from Tehran’s Khomeini Hospital staged a protest on July 30 over unpaid wages and the flawed implementation of the 2007 Nursing Tariff Act, another sign of growing anger among Iranian nurses over working conditions.
The nurses' demands come after the recent warning by the head of the Iranian Nursing Organization, Mohammad Mirzabeygi, that while several large hospitals are opening, there is a marked shortage of nurses in the country.
At the center of the dispute is that the Nursing Tarriff Act, which regulates overtime nurses can work and as well as the benefits they receive, has yet to be implemented, according to the nurses and their representatives.
"The nursing law, approved by the Guardians Council and passed by the parliament about 15 years ago, has never been implemented," the chairman of the board of the Mashhad Nursing System, Mohsen Gachpazan, said recently.
In a parallel development, retirees from the Social Security offices in Shush, Karun, and Haft Tappeh held a protest in front of the Shush district social security building on July 30 to call attention to their ongoing demands for pension increases in the face of sharply rising living costs.
The demonstrations by retirees comes after the government recently announced a decision to consolidate 18 different pension funds into one in an attempt to address a shortfall equivalent to $6 billion and rising.
For more than a decade, the Iranian government has been staving off the crisis in the pension funds through various measures such as allocating shares, transferring factories, and even gifting land to offset debts.
Despite these efforts, official reports indicate that out of the 18 pension funds in Iran, 17 were either bankrupt or teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, hitting budget revenues hard while also leading to a surge of protests countrywide. A sign of the difficult times faced by Iranians came in a recent report from the Labor Ministry, which showed that Iran's poverty rate doubled in 2021, with one-third of the population living in "extreme poverty."
Unrest has rattled Iran for more than a year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Insists It Remains Ready To Pursue Its Rights To Disputed Gas Field
Iran's oil minister has warned that the country will not tolerate "violations of its rights" and that Tehran will pursue its interests in regard to a disputed natural-gas field that has also been claimed by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Javad Owji on July 30 said Tehran sought "the path of negotiation and understanding with our neighbors," but that it was ready to pursue its rights to the exploration and operation of the Arash gas field if no agreement is reached. Kuwait on July 27 said it would begin production at the gas field -- known as Dorra in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait -- without waiting for border demarcation with Iran. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
- By dpa
Iran Bans Chief Editor Of Critical Newspaper From Working For A Year
The Iranian judiciary has banned the editor in chief of a newspaper critical of the government from working for a year, according to a report in the Etemad newspaper on July 29. A court in Tehran imposed the sentence on Behrooz Behzadi due to articles published in Etemad during a wave of protests, which began in the autumn of 2022 and were triggered by the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly breaking the country's strict Islamic dress code. The protests raged for months against Iran's religious and political leadership, proving a severe test for the country's authorities.
'Is This Really Me?': A Filmmaker On The Front Line In Syria With Female Kurdish Fighters
Kurdish-Iranian documentarian Negin Ahmadi gathered unique frontline insights into the lives of female soldiers in the civil war in Syria in 2016. For her newly released film, Dream's Gate, she decided to take her video camera into the war zone, hoping to somehow absorb the courage of women fighting Islamic State militants. The footage shows that her subjects -- several now dead -- offered more than inspiration. Ahmadi found herself on the battle front, armed and wearing the uniforms of the Kurdish fighters of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) in Syria.
Iranian Parliament Unveils New, Stricter Hijab Law Amid Heavy Criticism
Iran's parliament has unveiled the text of a contentious hijab and chastity bill aimed at confronting, detaining, and penalizing women who fail to observe the compulsory dress code amid a fierce debate over the rules, which have drawn criticism both inside the country and abroad.
The bill, which has received the green light from the legislature's Judicial and Legal Committee, empowers three intelligence agencies -- the Ministry of Intelligence, the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization, and the Intelligence Organization of the Judiciary -- along with police, the Basij paramilitary forces, and the Command of Enjoining Good and Forbidding Wrong, to take action against women who break the rules.
The legislation also touches on the need for broader gender segregation in universities, administrative centers, educational institutions, parks, and tourist locations, and even in hospital treatment sections. It proposes severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines of up to 360 million Iranian rials ($720) for women who defy the mandatory hijab law.
According to Article 50 of the bill, anyone who appears in public places or streets in a state of nudity or seminudity, or with a dress that is customarily considered as too revealing, will be immediately apprehended by officers and handed over to the judiciary. Those arrested will face imprisonment or a fine, and if the offense is repeated, the imprisonment or fine will be increased.
The bill also stipulates that anyone who is judged to have insulted the hijab, promoted nudity, immodesty, or an improper hijab, or performs any behavior that promotes them, will be sentenced to a fine and, at the discretion of the judicial authority, a ban on leaving the country and a ban on public activity on the Internet for six months to two years.
The bill also prohibits commissioning work or advertising from individuals or legal entities that promote non-hijab values in their activities inside or outside the country, or in any media, including social media.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the discriminatory law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
Most recently, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a new wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The Woman, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards.
The protests have also been buffeted by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, the authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Iranian Activist Warns About 'Unbearable' Situation Of Cancer-Stricken Prisoner
Narges Mohammadi, a prominent human rights activist and political prisoner in Iran's Evin Prison, has voiced concerns over the health of Zohreh Sayadi, a fellow prisoner of conscience who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer.
"Since her imprisonment, Zohreh has been transferred back to prison twice, just 24 hours after undergoing chemotherapy. Even the prison doctors believe that enduring this situation is unbearable," Mohammadi said in a post on her Instagram account on July 27.
Sayadi has been active in the field of children's rights, working with orphaned and undocumented children, and providing literacy education to women and orphaned children.
Sayadi, who is the mother of a five-year-old girl, has been arrested "10 times during 10 years of uninterrupted activity," according to Mohammadi, who is currently serving a one-year sentence in Evin Prison.
"Zohreh is a patient, resilient, and determined woman. I can never describe the weakness of her body and the pain running through her veins after chemotherapy," Mohammadi said.
"Let me just say that Zohreh undergoes each chemotherapy session under an intensely painful ice cap, so that we won't get upset seeing her hair fall out and her face change when she is in the ward with us...There is fundamentally no talk of a court, a trial, and the precious gem of justice in the judicial system of the Islamic republic,” Mohammadi added.
According to Mohammadi, forensic medicine "does not dare to write on a piece of paper that Zohreh cannot tolerate imprisonment, knowing the threat to a person's life from the heartbreaking pain caused by cancer."
Activists say the persistent neglect of the state of health of prisoners and detainees by judicial and security officials has led on multiple occasions to fatalities or irreparable physical harm.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Condition Critical: Desertification Threatens To Turn Iran's Future To Dust
Temperatures in Iran are hitting record highs, rivers and lakes are drying up, and prolonged droughts are becoming the norm, highlighting a water crisis that is turning much of the country’s territory to dust.
The desertification of Iran is occurring at a staggering pace, with officials last month warning that more than 1 million hectares of the country’s territory -- roughly equivalent to the size of Qom Province or Lebanon -- is essentially becoming uninhabitable every year.
The situation has Tehran scrambling to gain control of the situation in a country where up to 90 percent of the land is arid or semi-arid. But the clock is ticking to stave off what even officials have acknowledged could lead to an existential crisis and the mass exodus of civilians.
The warning signs were on full display this month. Temperatures in southwestern Iran hit a staggering 66.7 degrees Celsius (152 degrees Fahrenheit), higher than what is considered tolerable for human life.
Iranian scientists warned that the water levels of Lake Urmia, which is in severe danger of drying up, are the lowest recorded in 60 years. And in what has become routine, advisories were issued about the threat of suffocating dust storms.
As elsewhere in the world where temperatures are soaring, global climate change gets much of the blame. But the thermometer only tells part of the story on an issue Iran has been wrestling with for years.
“Exacerbated by decades of [international] isolation, mismanagement of local resources, rapid population growth, improper spatial distribution, and the consequences of a prolonged drought, Iran’s water crisis has entered a critical phase,” environmental expert Shirin Hakim told RFE/RL in written comments.
Water scarcity, and Tehran’s failed efforts to remedy it, is well documented. The problem has led to grand dam-building and water-intensive irrigation projects that have contributed to the drying up of rivers and underground water reservoirs. Clashes with neighboring states and anti-government protests in hard-hit areas of Iran have erupted over scant water resources. And the degradation of soil has contributed to the increase of dust and sandstorms that have helped make Iran’s air pollution among the worst in the world.
The accompanying loss of arable land has also harmed agricultural production, threatening livelihoods and leading to internal migration from the countryside to urban areas, which in turn could unleash a raft of related problems.
“Over time, the increased pressure on urban areas due to these migration patterns can strain infrastructure, natural resources, and create socioeconomic challenges,” said Hakim, a senior fellow at the Berlin-based Center for Middle East and Global Order (CMEG) and fellow at the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center.
Mass Exodus?
Iran’s population has more than doubled since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, rising from about 35 million to almost 88 million, with about 70 percent of the population residing in cities. Tehran alone, Hakim said, “has seen an average influx of a quarter of a million people per year for the previous two decades.”
But as water scarcity and desertification make more and more territory unlivable, there are fears that a huge segment of the population might eventually have no option but to flee the country entirely in the face of what is arguably Iran’s most pressing policy challenge.
In 2015, Isa Kalantari, a former agriculture minister who at the time was serving as a presidential water and environment adviser, infamously predicted that, unless Iran changed its approach on water use, “Approximately 50 million people, 70 percent of Iranians, will have no choice but to leave the country.”
In July 2018, a month that saw violent protests over water shortages in the southwestern city of Khorramshahr as the country faced its driest summer in 50 years, then-Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli described the water situation as a “huge social crisis.” Fazli said water scarcity could fuel migration and significantly change the face of Iran within five years, eventually leading to “disaster.”
That deadline has passed, but the dire predictions and failed policies continue.
Iran is currently ranked by the World Resources Institute as one of the most water-stressed nations in the world, based on the impact on countries’ agricultural and industrial sectors, and routinely has been listed among the countries where water scarcity could lead to conflict.
That prospect became a reality earlier this year when Iran and Afghanistan engaged in deadly cross-border shelling. The clashes came after Tehran demanded that its neighbor release more upstream water to feed Iran’s endangered southeastern wetlands.
Internally, the threat of renewed anti-government protests over the lack of fresh water like those seen in the southwestern Khuzestan Province in 2021 highlight the ongoing challenge to Iran’s clerical leadership.
The UN Convention to Combat Desertification specifically addresses land degradation in arid, semi-arid, and dry subhumid areas. But those are not the only territories under threat in Iran.
Vahid Jafarian, the director-general of desert affairs for Iran’s Natural Resources Organization estimated that the country was losing 1 million hectares a year to desertification. He warned on July 19 that even Iran’s wetlands are being “turned into a center of fine dust” as underground reservoirs dry up and the country pursues water-intensive industrial development.
Kalantari, who last year said the fate of Iran’s clerical establishment could depend on the restoration of Lake Urmia, said in May that the drying up of what was once the largest lake in the Middle East could force the displacement of up to 4 million people.
The Solution
Iran has launched various initiatives to combat desertification, which Hakim said include dust and sandstorm management with countries in the region, the restoration of degraded soil and reforestation, addressing the overexploitation of water reserves, and the improvement of coordination among its various environmental bodies.
Iran is also a signatory to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, is involved in efforts by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization to minimize the effects of sand and dust storms, and has attempted to address environmental concerns in its five-year development plan.
But Hakim said such measures “have been largely overshadowed by the consequences of chronic environmental mismanagement and corruption.”
Noting the continuation of ill-conceived hydraulic infrastructure projects and the overexploitation of groundwater resources that compound Iran’s water crisis, Hakim added, “these practices will likely contribute to increasing desertification threats” without substantial improvements in how the country manages its water.
Iran Files Case Against Online Retailer Over Failure To Enforce Hijab Rules
Iranian media outlets reported on July 27 that a legal case has been filed against the online book retailer Taghcheh because its female employees failed to observe the compulsory hijab law as the government continues to tighten its enforcement of dress code regulations.
The announcement of the case came hours after Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, Iran's minister of culture and Islamic guidance, issued a warning that decisive action against start-ups like Taghcheh, which are licensed by his ministry, would be enforced if they fail to observe rules regarding hijabs and chastity.
The publication of photos of Taghcheh's female employees not wearing the compulsory hijab led to an outcry among some sections of society, with the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), launching a campaign against the company.
This was followed by reports that government publishing institutions had ended their collaboration with Taghcheh, with some demanding legal action against the group.
Islamic Revolution Publications, linked to the office that publishes the works of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has also ceased its cooperation with Taghcheh, while some pro-government Twitter users have called for further sanctions against the company, including blocking its software applications.
The actions are part of a wider government campaign to ratchet up enforcement of the compulsory hijab, which has also seen the closure of several commercial, recreational, and professional units amid allegations they have failed to comply.
Digikala, Iran's largest online store, faces a legal case due to the attire being worn by its female employees.
The moves prompted a U.S. State Department spokesperson to say on July 24 that “the regime will stop at nothing to control the women and girls of Iran.”
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab remains strong as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved made such mass detentions unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activists Call For Release Of Long-Serving Political Prisoner Amid New Charges
A group of activists has called for the immediate release of Maryam Akbari Monfared, a mother who has not seen her children since she was imprisoned in 2010 for her support of an exiled opposition group and is one of the longest-serving political prisoners in Iran, after new charges were brought against her.
In a statement signed by prominent figures including Jila Baniyaghoob, Hassan Yousefi Eshkevari, Abdullah Naseri Taheri, Shiva Nazar Ahari, Ghoncheh Ghavami, and Mahdieh Golro, the group condemned the new charges and Monfared's original conviction as clear evidence of the unlawful conduct of Iran's security agencies and judicial system.
Monfared, who is serving out the final months of her 15-year sentence, has been hit with six new charges, which could potentially delay her release.
Monfared has not been granted even a day of release from prison since December 2009. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of "acting against national security" and was exiled to Semnan prison from March 2020.
The signatories of the statement called the treatment of Monfared "unjust."
Monfared was arrested in December 2009 and forcibly disappeared for five months.
She was sentenced by the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran in May 2010, which condemned her for "acting against national security" and "enmity against God."
Hassan Jafari, Monfared's husband, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that a judge convicted his wife in a four-minute trial because of her family, who were members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO). Three of her siblings were executed by the state in 1988 while a fourth died while being tortured in 1985.
Monfared is reportedly suffering from health problems.
In 2015, after the release of an audio recording where Ayatollah Hussein-Ali Montazeri, then the country's deputy leader, talked about the mass killing of prisoners, Monfared filed a lawsuit with the Tehran Prosecutor's Office.
Jila Baniyaghoob, a journalist who was in the women's ward of Evin prison with Monfared, said in an interview with Radio Farda that after Monfared's complaint and lawsuit, prison officials "specifically told her that they will not release her on leave, and they have stuck to this."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Supreme Court Annuls Protester's Death Sentence, Case To Be Reviewed
Iran's Supreme Court has annulled the death sentence of Mohammad Ghabadloo, a protester who was arrested amid a crackdown on nationwide unrest last year.
Ghabadloo, 22, was sentenced to death on charges of "waging war against God" and "spreading corruption on earth" after an incident where he allegedly ran over a high-ranking police officer during protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Ghabadloo's lawyer, Amir Reisian, said on Twitter that the case will be referred to a court, which will examine issues related to Ghabadloo's mental health.
"Waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth" are charges often leveled by Iran's judiciary in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
But with months of unrest over Amini's death in September 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly rattling the country, courts have taken to using the charge against protesters who have flooded the streets in mass demonstrations.
Ghabadloo suffers from a nervous disorder and appeared before a court headed by Judge Abolqasem Salavati of the Revolutionary Court in November.
The court proceedings were televised by state-run media, a tactic commonly employed by the government to help try to quell the protests. Critics have frequently labelled these so-called public courts as "staged" and marred by "forced confessions."
In a recent message from prison, Ghabadloo described his mental state by saying: "I feel the roughness of the noose around my neck every moment. I am always ready for them to call my name to solitary confinement."
Ghabadloo also reached out to the family of Farid Karampor, the special forces officer he was accused of killing, writing: "I never intended to kill anyone.... I never even saw his face."
The Twitter account Dadban, a platform providing free legal counsel to protesters and victims, shared a message stating, "Ghabadloo's case is full of contradictions."
It said the forensic medical report indicated that the police officer was killed as a result of being hit in the head with a hard object, "presumably in a skirmish and not a car accident."
It also confirmed a skirmish took place on the day of the officer's funeral, as per accounts given by police commanders.
Iranians have demonstrated across the country since Amini's death, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In the face of mass protests around the country since Amini's death, the authorities have warned of harsher penalties for participants in the unrest.
Seven convicted protesters have already been executed and others are on death row after being handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activist Sentenced Again For 2009 Presidential Campaign Speeches
Ahmad Zeidabadi, a prominent Iranian political activist, has been sentenced to a year of punitive imprisonment and 50 lashes in a case he says is linked to speeches he gave during the 2009 presidential election.
Zeidabadi, who has previously served time as a political prisoner, disclosed on his Telegram channel that the charges in the case heard in a court in the central city of Arak were "propaganda against the system" and "spreading lies with the intention of disturbing public opinion."
He linked the court's decision to speeches he delivered during the 2009 presidential election campaign in support of then-presidential candidate Mehdi Karrubi. It is the second time he has been incarcerated for the same offense.
In 2009, Zeidabadi, who is also a journalist, was sentenced to six years in prison, five years of internal exile, and a lifetime ban from social and political activities for "propaganda against the system" and "conspiracy to disrupt national security."
After completing his six-year prison term, he was exiled to Gonabad in the northeastern province of Khorasan in 2015.
Zeidabadi explained that the verdict was issued in absentia in 2010 due to his status declared as "unknown," even though he was in prison. Unaware of the case, he did not request a retrial, leading to the confirmation of the sentence 14 years later.
He noted he had already served his punishment for the charge and therefore, this part of the sentence should be annulled due to the principle of "res judicata" or "the matter has already been judged."
In recent months, Iranian authorities have escalated their crackdown on journalists.
In another case, Nilufar Hamedi, a journalist who has been incarcerated for the past 10 months, had another hearing on July 25.
Hamedi, a reporter for the Shargh newspaper, previously published an image of the grieving grandparents of Mahsa Amini, a young woman whose death after being detained by morality police in September 2022 sparked months of nationwide protests.
Another court session was also scheduled on July 26 for Elaheh Mohammadi, a journalist for the Ham-Mihan newspaper. She was arrested following her reporting on Amini's funeral procession.
Both journalists face charges including "collaborating with the adversarial U.S. government" and "conducting propaganda activities against the regime."
They both denied the accusations during their initial court appearances.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's 'Groom Of Mahabad' Slain Before His Mother's Eyes
What should have been a time of celebration of a young couple's life journey has become a time of remembrance of the death of the "Groom of Mahabad."
It was one year ago that Zaniar Abubakri and his fiancee announced their engagement in a ceremony before friends and family. Videos on social media show the lovestruck 20-year-old nervously holding hands with his fiancee as they went public with their union, her face blurred by a large red heart to protect her identity.
But the marriage never came to be. Abubakri was killed in the line of fire after he joined nationwide demonstrations against the country's clerical establishment last autumn.
Writing on Instagram last week, Abubakri's mother, Nishtiman Ghaderpur, lamented the loss.
"My dear son, dear Zaniar," Ghaderpur wrote. "Today is the day of your engagement. The anniversary of your soul becoming one with your love."
Abubakri's October 27 death, like that of many of the more than 500 protesters who were killed in the state crackdown on the demonstrations that broke out last year, is shrouded in mystery.
Details of the events that led to him suffering fatal wounds right before his mother's eyes are scant, and efforts to honor his legacy on his simple gravestone have been censored.
But he is far from forgotten, and despite the authorities' lockdown on information relating to the deaths of protesters, the circumstances of his last day alive are being revealed.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Farda, a source close to the family provided a timeline of the events that led to Abubakri attending the street protest in his hometown of Mahabad, a predominantly Kurdish city in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province.
Fresh out of the army, Abubakri had spent months preparing to embark on married life. But the September death of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini just days after her arrest by Iran's morality police captured his attention.
Like many in his northwestern region, Abubakri was motivated to join the protests against Amini's death, which followed her arrest in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic republic's requirement that women wear the hair-covering hijab.
Abubakri was consumed by the protests that erupted in Amini's hometown of Saghez, some 100 kilometers to the south in the neighboring Kurdistan Province, and spread across the country.
His family refused his request to join the thousands of people who gathered at a cemetery in Saghez on October 26 to commemorate 40 days since Amini's death.
But news of clashes between demonstrators and security forces near the cemetery steeled his desire to join the anti-hijab protests that snowballed into one of the most sustained demonstrations against Iran's theocracy.
"Isn't it a shame that one's funeral would be like this?" the family source recalled Abubakri saying as he pored over images of the gathering. "I wish I were in Mahsa's place."
The killing of a young demonstrator by security forces in Mahabad that evening heightened Abubakri's insistence on joining the protests. The next afternoon, Ghaderpur finally relented, agreeing to accompany Abubakri and his 15-year-old brother, Ramyar, with the aim of protecting them from any harm, according to the source.
Upon arriving in the city center, the trio encountered security forces facing off against "angry youths chanting slogans or throwing stones," the source said.
Abubakri positioned himself at the front line of the demonstrations, with Ghaderpur just behind. As security forces began lobbing tear gas and firing weapons, Ghaderpur was anxiously trying to locate Ramyar when Abubakri suddenly fell to the ground with a wound to his abdomen.
"That bullet hit my son's waist right from the back and came out on the other side through his stomach," Ghaderpur wrote on Instagram on July 19. "I saw with my own eyes that my dear son fell to the ground and could not move due to the pain. I was with him at that very moment."
Abubakri and his mother were pulled to safety by two other demonstrators, according to the source, and Abubakri was immediately taken to the hospital. He received emergency surgery, but the attempt to save his life was unsuccessful, and hospital workers quickly advised the family to leave before security forces arrived, the source said.
At least five people were killed, including Abubakri, and dozens injured in Mahabad on October 27 as the protests took a brutally violent turn when security forces opened fire and demonstrators attacked government buildings. At least two other protesters were killed in Kurdistan Province on the same day.
Iran’s northwestern Kurdish region was the epicenter of the monthslong antiestablishment protests and the scene of some of the bloodiest state crackdowns. The Islamic republic has long been accused of suppressing and discriminating against the country’s ethnic minorities, including Kurds, which make up about 10 percent of Iran's 88 million population.
While Abubakri has been listed among the victims of the antiestablishment protests, including among the more than 300 identified by Radio Farda , the circumstances of his death have not been well-documented.
According to a copy of his death certificate obtained and reviewed by Radio Farda, Abubakri's death was initially attributed to a "collision with hard or sharp objects." But later in the document the cause of death was specifically identified as a "rupture of an artery due to a bullet."
The source close to Abubakri's family said that the security authorities in Mahabad, as in other parts of Iran, have yet to accept responsibility for firing on protesters and "still say that they are trying to find out from where the bullets were fired."
Within an hour of his death, the source said, Abubakri's body and those of others killed in the violence of October 27 were taken to Mahabad's Bagh-e Ferdous cemetery.
Since the tragedy, the families of those slain in Mahabad frequently visit the cemetery to pay their respects and grieve. But Instagram posts by Ghaderpur show that even in death, attempts have been made to erase parts of her son’s legacy.
Passages of a poem honoring Abubakri's Kurdish ancestry mark his grave:
"Dear mother, I am the martyred Kurdish fighter of my land. I am the bloodied dove of my land."
At the demand of security forces, according to the source, the word "martyred" was removed from the gravestone, but the description remains in the odes left by Ghaderpur to her son on social media.
"Now you have the happiness of martyrdom and I left you with a souvenir, the heirs of your martyrdom. We come and sprinkle roses on your gravestone, plant flowers, sometimes we change the red cloth of your grave and put some red roses on your stone," she wrote on Instagram last week.
"When we talk about you and your memories, we empty all our oppression on the flowers," she added. "And we come to ourselves when we see that all the flowers that were scattered about each corner of your tombstone have bloomed."
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by RFE/RL Radio Farda correspondent Hannah Kaviani
Iranian Singer Known For Support Of Government Releases Anti-Leadership Song
Gholamali Koveitipor, an Iranian singer known for his support of the Islamic government and whose military anthems were a significant part of the Islamic republic's propaganda during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, has released a song critical of the crackdown authorities have waged in the face of months of unrest.
Released in tandem with the traditional mourning month of Muharram in Iran, Koveitipor's new track strongly criticizes officials. One line in the song says, "Here, they're decimating all the youths, brutally assaulting my honor, I swear by God and by this shattered land, there's no place left for joy anymore."
In a different part of the song, the lyrics state: "Inept leaders! It's time for the era to reject you, it's time to let go of your chair."
In the wake of nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation, many Iranian artists and public figures have expressed their support for the demonstrations.
Iran's Culture and Islamic Guidance Ministry has taken a hard-line stance against protesting artists, repeatedly threatening them with a work ban because of their support for demonstrators rallying in support of human rights after Amini's death.
Thousands of people, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, athletes, and artists have been arrested and at least 500 people killed in Iran's brutal crackdown on the protests.
Earlier this month, rapper Toomaj Salehi, considered by many as the voice of the unrest that has rocked the country's Islamic leadership for almost a year, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison on charges of "corruption on Earth" over tweets he posted supporting protesters.
Government officials have not commented on Koveitipor's song.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Rights Group Condemns 'Humiliating And Disproportionate' Sentences Handed To Women
The group Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA) says it is concerned over the official resumption of morality police patrols and has condemned the "humiliating and disproportionate" sentences handed to women for violations of the mandatory hijab law.
In a statement released on July 24, HRA said the current situation, which includes the sentencing of women for removing their hijabs alongside the Islamic republic's attempts to maintain its international image, must be widely condemned because "inaction is not an option."
HRA also criticized the escalating confrontations with Iranian women and girls, warning that the "dignity, rights, and future of millions of Iranian women" are at risk.
The group urged Iran to respond immediately to the demands of both domestic campaigners and the international community by guaranteeing the rights of women both in law and in practice.
"Now, with the return of the morality police, several women in Iran have received humiliating sentences for not observing the hijab over the last week, a trend that seems to be systematic," the statement read.
The statement condemned recent sentences handed down by hijab courts, which have begun to issue alternative punishments for opponents of mandatory hijab. These have so far included cash fines, referrals to psychiatric treatment centers for mental illness, the provision of public cleaning services, and the deprivation of women of their occupational activities.
The court has recently taken to labeling women opposing mandatory hijab as mentally ill, with judges calling it an "anti-family personality disorder." Those handed such alternative sentences include Iranian actresses, Afsaneh Bayegan, Azadeh Samadi, and Leila Bolukat.
"We are forced to enter a battle that has been imposed on us, but as Iranian women, we have shown that we are not afraid of any battle until we achieve our rights," the HRA statement quoted one woman, whose identity was not revealed for her own safety, as saying.
Another unidentified woman added: "The struggle for gender equality is as old as time. We, as women, with our unshakeable belief in achieving our goals, have shown that we are not afraid of this battle. The reintroduction of the Guidance Patrol [morality police] on the streets is nothing but a futile attempt by the government that could not silence us last year. We will continue this fight."
Acts of civil disobedience against the hijab law -- which requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public -- have increased since the death of Mahsa Amini last September while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Resistance to the hijab is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Zelenskiy Warns 'War' Coming To Russia After Drone Attack Closes Moscow's Vnukovo Airport2
How Lake Balaton Is Becoming A Playground For The Rich3
Russian Cruise Ship, Met With Fresh Protests In Batumi, To Remove Georgian Port From Itinerary4
Images Show Fortifications Being Built Near Suspected Wagner Camp In Belarus5
Ukraine Moves Official Christmas Day Holiday To December 256
With Tightening Of Blockade, Azerbaijan Presents Karabakh Armenians With A Choice: Surrender Or Starve7
Interview: Is Putin A Modern-Day Tsar?8
How Serbia Became Blanketed In Chinese-Made Surveillance Cameras9
Putin Says 'Armed Conflict' With Ukraine Justifies Crackdown On Dissent10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe