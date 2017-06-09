Iran Arrests Two More Suspects Linked To Tehran Attacks

Iranian police have arrested two more suspects allegedly linked to twin attacks in Tehran that killed 17 people earlier this week, Iranian media reported.

State TV reported on June 9 that the two suspects were arrested in the western province on Kermanshah and that "some terrorist cells also have been dismantled" in police raids there.

Funerals for the victims of the attacks are being held on June 9.

The extremist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the June 7 attacks on parliament and the tomb of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The Intelligence Ministry said on June 8 that five men involved in the attacks were Iranians who joined IS in Iraq and Syria.

The ministry said the group returned to Iran in the summer of 2016 to carry out terrorist operations in religious places, and escaped when authorities broke up their cell.

Police say they arrested several suspects as part of their investigation into the attacks.

