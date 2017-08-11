Iran's Zarif Accuses Trump Of 'Bad Faith' On Nuclear Deal

Iran’s foreign minister has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of showing "bad faith" over the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers.

Trump "always wanted to kill" the deal, Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on August 10, adding, "To avoid isolation, he's trying to blame it on Iran."

"Bad faith on top of U.S. violating the letter & spirit" of the agreement, he also wrote.

Trump once again asserted on August 10 that Iran is not "living up to the spirit" of the nuclear deal, which he described as a "horrible agreement."

The accord gave Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear activities.

U.S. and UN watchdogs monitoring compliance with the agreement have found Iran has adhered to the deal.

However, U.S. leaders have frequently charged that Tehran breaks the "spirit" of the agreement by continuing to test-launch ballistic missiles and rockets capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions over the missile and rocket launches.

Iran maintains those launches are for self-defense and do not violate the deal.

