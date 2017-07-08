Iraqi General Says Mosul's Old City Fully Retaken From IS

An Iraqi military spokesman says U.S.-backed Iraqi government forces have retaken control of the medieval Old City of Mosul, the last area under the control of Islamic State (IS) militants in the city that previously served as the extremist group's stronghold in Iraq.

"We are just a few meters from the Tigris River. The Iraqi progress, backed by the army air power, is great," Brigadier General Yehia Rasul, a spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, told state television on July 8.

Rasul's statement came the same day that Iraqi state television reported government forces were expected to take full control of Mosul -- which IS militants seized in June 2014 along with large swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory.

"We are seeing now the last meters and then final victory will be announced," a TV anchor said, citing the channel's correspondents embedded with Iraqi security forces battling in the Old City by the Tigris River.

"It's a matter of hours," the Iraqi state television anchor said.

The offensive to retake Mosul from IS militants began in October. Iraqi forces declared eastern Mosul "fully liberated" in January.

Their urban offensive against IS militants in the more densely populated western side of Mosul began in late January.

