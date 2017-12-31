Suicide Bomber Kills At Least 17 At Funeral In Eastern Afghan City

A suicide bomber has killed at least 17 people at a funeral in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.

A spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar Province, Attaullah Khogyani, told RFE/RL that 13 others were injured in the December 31 blast, which ripped through a crowd of people who had gathered for the funeral of a former governor in the Haska Meena district.

"The explosion was caused by explosives that were hidden in a motorcycle that was brought to the sight," he said, adding that the death toll may still rise as many of the wounded are in critical condition.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident, which follows multiple bomb blasts on December 28 at a Shi'ite cultural center in the capital, Kabul, that left at least 41 people dead and more than 80 wounded.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.