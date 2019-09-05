Blast Strikes Near Embassy District Of Kabul

A large explosion has struck a neighborhood of eastern Kabul early on September 5, with officials saying first responders are rushing to the scene.



Reuters quoted unnamed government officials as saying a suicide bomber had blown himself up.



Casualty estimates were initially unavailable.



An Interior Ministry spokesman confirmed the blast but said the target was unclear.



It was said to have been centered in or near a neighborhood that houses the U.S. and other embassies and government buildings.



The United States and Taliban representatives are trying to finalize an agreement to end their 18-year conflict, and a draft agreement that was reached "in principle" is currently being discussed among Afghan government officials and in Washington and among Taliban leaders.