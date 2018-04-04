Kabul Blast Wounds Three, Including Afghan Soldiers

KABUL -- Three people have been wounded in a bomb explosion in the Afghan capital, officials say.

Kabul police spokesperson Hashmat Stanekzai told RFE/RL on April 4 that two Afghan soldiers were among those wounded in the blast near a Defense Ministry building

Stanekzai said the explosion was caused by a roadside bomb.

Some reports quoted security officials as saying a magnetic bomb was planted in a vehicle belonging to Afghanistan’s security forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which comes as the Western-backed government in Kabul has been struggling to fend off the Taliban, the Islamic State, and other militant groups since the withdrawal of most NATO troops in 2014.

On March 21, a suicide attack outside a Shi'ite mosque in Kabul killed at least 29 people, as people in the capital celebrated the new year holiday Norouz.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that attack.

With reporting by Khaama Press

