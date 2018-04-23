UN Judges Will Hear Karadzic Appeal Of 40-Year War Crimes Sentence

Bosnian Serb wartime leader Radovan Karadzic will launch an appeal of his 40-year jail sentence before United Nations judges at The Hague on April 23.

The 72-year-old Karadzic was convicted in 2016 of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, which were committed as the former Yugoslavia broke apart, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

More than 100,000 people were killed and some 2.2 million others forced to leave their homes during the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

He was handed his sentence by the judges at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), which officially closed in December.

The president of the UN war crimes tribunal, Theodor Meron, said in February that the appeals would be heard by the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT), which is handling outstanding UN war crimes cases for the Balkans and Rwanda.

Prosecutors are also appealing the 40-year sentence, seeking to have it increased to life in prison.

A verdict is expected by the end of the year.

