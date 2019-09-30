Two Dead In Border Clashes In Kashmir, Pakistan Says

At least two people were killed in renewed gunfire exchanges between Pakistani and Indian border forces late on September 29 in the disputed region of Kashmir, Pakistani police said.



Indian soldiers opened fired across the Line of Control -- the de facto frontier that divides the Himalayan region -- into the Kotli district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.



"At least two people were killed and another four wounded in shelling by Indian forces," local police official Muhammad Qasim said. The fatalities were apparently a woman and a young boy.



Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-led India have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, two of which were over control of Kashmir, the divided region claimed by both countries in its entirety.



A decision by New Delhi last month to revoke the special constitutional status of India-controlled Kashmir and impose a security lockdown has sparked new tensions between the South Asian rivals.



In a speech to the UN General Assembly in New York, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged world powers to step in to prevent a possible face-off between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

With reporting by dawn.com