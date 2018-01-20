Kashmir Border Violence Kills At Least Five

At least four civilians and one soldier were killed in cross-border fire along the disputed frontier in Kashmir, according to Pakistani and Indian officials.

An Indian Army spokesman said one Indian soldier was killed in the Poonch sector of the volatile region on January 20, the fourth consecutive day of deadly violence between the two sides.

Indian police said that three civilians were killed on the Indian side, one of whom was a 15-year-old boy. Three civilians and an Indian border guard were also injured, police said.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that a that a 60-year-old civilian was killed and that two girls were injured.

It said that Islamabad had summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and denounced what it called the "unprovoked cease-fire violations" by Indian forces.

India and Pakistan regularly accuse one another of violating a 2003 cease-fire accord. Cross-border fire frequently results in the deaths of civilians and soldiers on both sides.

Two of the three wars that the nuclear-armed neighbors have fought have been over Kashmir, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan.

