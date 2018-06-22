Accessibility links

Kazakh Film Director Detained In Iran For 'Visa Violation'

The Kazakh Consulate in the northern Iranian city of Gorgan has said Kazakh filmmaker Qanat Beisekeev was detained by the Iranian authorities on suspicion of a "violation of visa regulations."

Consul Aitzhan Ydyrysuly told RFE/RL on June 22 that Beisekeev arrived in Gorgan on June 16 with two associates to shoot a film, but the three were detained because they did not have visas that allow filming in the country -- known as a "journalism visa."

Ydyrysuly added that the consulate was working to locate the three Kazakh nationals and provide them with legal assistance.

Almaty-based public-relations specialist Alisher Elikbaev said earlier on June 22 that Beisekeev went to Gorgan to shoot a documentary about ethnic Kazakhs living there.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry press secretary Aibek Smadiyarov told RFE/RL that he had no information about the situation.

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Azattyq has been an important source of information for people in Kazakhstan for decades. In 2009, Azattyq won the prestigious 2009 Online Journalism Award for "standing in defense of citizen’s rights to seek and receive information."

