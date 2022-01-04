Kazakhstan Rocked By Third Day Of Protests Over Energy Price Hike

ZHANAOZEN/NUR-SULTAN/ALMATY/SHYMKENT/ORAL – Hundreds of people in the western Kazakh region of Mangystau are protesting for a third straight day on January 4 over a sudden, dramatic hike in prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) used in vehicles.

Demonstrators calling for lower gas prices and for the government to resign spent their second night in the open in the central squares of the town of Zhanaozen and Aktau, the regional administrative center.

Smaller rallies were held in the northern city of Aktobe, Shymkent in the south, Oral in the west, Almaty in the southeast, and Nur-Sultan, the capital, in support of the protesters in Mangystau and voice discontent over issues such as corruption, unemployment, and low wages.

More than 20 people were detained by police in the protests.

In an attempt to calm demonstrators, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev announced that a government commission that includes members of his administration has started working in Aktau to “find a mutually acceptable solution to the problem that has arisen in the interests of stability in our country.”

“Law enforcement agencies were instructed to prevent violations of public order. Demonstrators must be responsible and ready for dialogue,” he wrote in a separate tweet.

The government has said it would “implement a package of measures to regulate” LNG prices.

The price per liter of LNG jumped to 120 tenge (28 U.S. cents) at gas stations in Mangystau at the start of this year, compared with a price of 50-60 tenge (12-14 cents) in 2021.

Zhanaozen was the scene of a 2011 police crackdown against oil workers protesting over pay and working conditions that claimed the lives of at least 16 of them.

Aktau resident Esberdy Asauov told RFE/RL that about 6,000 mainly young protesters were on the city’s Yntymak Square in the evening of January 3, demanding the resignation of the government and calling on the authorities to fight against unemployment and corruption.

A tent and a yurt were set up on the square. Police did not allow the demonstrators to install stoves and cook hot meals, but locals and businessmen brought them hot food, according to Asauov.

Roads leading to the city have been closed by the authorities.

In Nur-Sultan, police detained at least three people protesting outside the city government building, while mobile Internet connections were disabled in the area.

At least three protesters were held in the city the previous day.

In Almaty, Kazakhstan’s biggest city, Republic Square was closed to the public and access to mobile Internet connection was limited.

Police carry out at least 10 "preventive arrests" ahead of a planned protest called by fugitive businessman and former Energy Minister Mukhtar Ablyazov, leader of the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK).

In Shymkent, police forcefully removed more than 10 people gathered in front of the local government building, while unidentified men in civilian clothes prevented an RFE/RL correspondent from filming.

Human rights groups have said Kazakhstan’s law on public gatherings contradicts international standards as it requires preliminary permission from authorities to hold rallies. It also envisions prosecution for organizing and participating in unsanctioned rallies even though the nation’s constitution guarantees its citizens the right of free assembly.

Many activists across the Central Asian nation have been handed lengthy prison terms or parole-like restricted freedom sentences in recent years for their involvement in the activities of DVK, as well as for taking part in the rallies organized by the group.