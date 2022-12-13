News
- By Amra Zejneli
U.S. Envoy In Pristina Urges Establishment Of Association Of Serbian Municipalities
The U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, who is in the region as part of a diplomatic effort to de-escalate tensions, stressed in an interview with RFE/RL the importance of creating an association of municipalities with majority Serb residents as a necessary step forward for the region.
Escobar told RFE/RL on December 13 that the association is the most important thing that Washington wants to see and said the United States will help the Kosovar government form and implement it.
“It is an obligation for Serbia, it is an obligation for Kosovo, it is an obligation for the EU, which helped in its negotiation,” he told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service in Pristina. “And since we support the dialogue, it is also our commitment.”
The Association of Serbian Municipalities was agreed in the 2013 Brussels Agreement on normalizing relations but has never officially come into existence.
Escobar added that he believes that work on forming the association should begin immediately and the process must include the government of Kosovo.
“If not, we can develop that discussion with alternative partners, with civil society, with youth groups, with the business community, with everyone who would like to see Serbia and Kosovo emerge from this cycle of instability," he said.
Escobar held talks on December 12 in Kosovo's capital with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti to look for ways to reduce tensions in the region. Kurti has suggested municipalities cannot be organized along ethnic principles.
Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo who quit their jobs last month over the government’s recent plans to implement a license plate conversion program have said they would only return to work if the association is formed.
Escobar also made clear in the interview that the United States “categorically” opposes the return of Serbian forces to Kosovo and noted that Pristina has firm security guarantees from the United States through its participation in KFOR, the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier this week he planned to seek the return of Serbian troops to Kosovo. Escobar said he didn't expect Belgrade to make an armed incursion but, asked about that possibility, he reiterated that Kosovo has U.S. security guarantees.
Escobar’s visit to Pristina comes after protests on December 12 triggered by the arrest two days earlier of ethnic Serbian police officer Dejan Pantic, who took part in a mass resignation of Serbs from the force last month over the program to phase out old license plates.
The license plates are regarded as illegal by the Kosovar government, but it has tolerated them until now in four northern municipalities with Serb majorities.
Violence broke out on the night of December 10-11 after barricades were set up in solidarity with Pantic, who was charged with domestic terrorism after being accused of attacking state offices, the election commission offices, and police officers and election officials in northern Kosovo.
Escobar said that the barricades should be removed by the people who erected them. At the same time, he asked that the government of Kosovo find ways to address the grievances of the Serbian community in the north.
“The reality is that we need everyone to contribute to the process and everyone to contribute to the resolution of this current crisis,” he said. “And beyond the crisis, we need to start thinking about a more sustainable framework in which communities in this country can work together.”
EU Fails To Clinch Deal On Price Cap For Natural Gas
European Union energy ministers have failed to strike a final deal on a bloc-wide cap on natural gas prices. The European Commission proposed a price cap last month as the latest EU response to the economic upheaval caused by Russia cutting natural gas deliveries to Europe this year. But with countries deeply divided over the details of the proposed cap, a meeting on December 13 in Brussels did not yield a final decision, leaving EU energy ministers to try again at another meeting on December 19. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Female Prisoners Call Out Government's 'Cycle Of Murder' Over Death Sentences
Female political prisoners incarcerated in Iran's notorious Evin prison have published a letter expressing concern about the issuance and execution of death sentences for those arrested during the recent anti-government protests.
Signed by Narges Mohammadi, Bahareh Hedayat, Saba Kordafshari, Sepideh Gholian, Fariba Asadi, Gelareh Abbasi, and other prisoners, the letter, published on December 12, emphasizes concerns over a sharp rise in the number of death sentences against protesters since Mahsa Amini died while in police custody in September. She was being held for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The signatories of the letter announced that they will sit in the office of the prison warden to protest against the sentences and have asked the Iranian people to occupy the streets, chanting "No to execution," and to continue nationwide strikes with more power and inclusiveness to prevent the executions of other protest detainees and the further repression of the protesters.
Iran's judiciary has already executed two protesters -- Moshen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard -- with several others having been handed death sentences after what rights groups and the U.S. government have called "sham trials."
The 18 female political prisoners declared the execution of Shekari a "blatant crime" and called for an end to the government's "cycle of murder."
The executions and death sentences are part of the government's brutal, and often violent, crackdown on demonstrators. Lawmakers have pushed for harsh punishments to try and quell what has become the biggest challenge to the country's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters have been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyz Public Figures, Politicians, Celebrities Urge President To Unblock RFE/RL's Websites
About 120 Kyrgyz public figures, writers, actors, politicians, and activists have urged President Sadyr Japarov and other top officials of the Central Asian nation to unblock the websites of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk.
The open letter issued on December 13 was also addressed to parliament speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev, Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, chairman of the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) Kamchybek Tashiev, and Kyrgyz society.
"Freedom of speech is a basic value of the Kyrgyz people that has been cherished and protected for many centuries.... It is impossible to overestimate the significant contribution Radio Azattyk has made during its 70-year history to the formation of the sovereign, independent Kyrgyzstan, to the achievement of the liberty Kyrgyz people dreamed about and for which our ancestors fought during the Soviet period,” the letter says, urging the nation's leadership to immediately restore Radio Azattyk's full-fledged operations.
The Kyrgyz government made the decision to block Radio Azattyk’s websites in Kyrgyz and Russian on October 26 after RFE/RL refused to take down a video about clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Officials claimed the video -- produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA --"predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen at the time, and in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended accreditations for 11 RFE/RL correspondents at the parliament.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly rejected the government’s move, saying the broadcaster "takes [its] commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found. RFE/RL is appealing the decision.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has previously been criticized by Kyrgyz journalists, some Kyrgyz lawmakers, and rights activists, who have called for the government to repeal it.
Sole Road Connecting Nagorno-Karabakh To Armenia Blocked By Protesters From Azerbaijan
The sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia remained closed for a second day on December 13, leaving hundreds of cars stranded and ratcheting up tensions with Azerbaijan.
A group from Azerbaijan, described by state-run media there as environmentalists, blocked the road on December 12, sparking standoffs with Russian troops who are deployed in the area -- known as the Lachin corridor -- as part of the Russia-brokered cease-fire that ended the 2020 conflict between Azerbaijani forces and ethnic Armenian fighters.
The protesters say they are calling attention to what Azerbaijan says is illegal mining in Nagorno-Karabakh and the use of the road to transport the minerals to Armenia.
They are also demanding a meeting with the commander of the Russian force, Andrei Volkov, to find out why they were not allowed to enter the two mines on December 10.
The protesters’ action has left hundreds of Karabakh cars stranded at other sections of the highway, RFE/RL’s Armenian Service reported.
In a statement on December 13, the Armenian Foreign Ministry charged that Azerbaijan’s authorities organized the traffic disruption in an effort to “cut off Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia and thus the outside world” and drive out its ethnic Armenian population.
In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on December 12 that the United States remains focused on “the need to de-escalate tensions and on the need to set these two countries on the path to a lasting, comprehensive settlement.”
In Brussels, an EU foreign policy spokesman was quoted by Armenian Public Television as saying late on December 12 that the EU is closely monitoring “various developments taking place over the Lachin corridor” but lacks first-hand information about them. He urged both sides to show “restraint.”
Armenians and Azerbaijanis have increasingly accused each other of breaking a fragile cease-fire and escalating the situation along their tense border, as well as in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
Nearly 300 soldiers combined were killed in border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in mid-September in the deadliest fighting since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh that claimed the lives of close to 7,000 people.
The border violence three months ago was followed by a flurry of diplomatic activity, with Yerevan and Baku engaging in talks hosted by the European Union, the United States, and Russia.
As part of an EU-brokered arrangement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a civilian monitoring mission of the European Union was deployed along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border from Armenia's side in October. It had been agreed that the mission of the EU Monitoring Capacity would last two months.
Russia currently deploys about 2,000 peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh after brokering a cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan following their 44-day war over the region in September-November 2020.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Iranian Father Learns Of Son's Death Sentence During Phone Call
The father of Mohammad Mehdi Karami, an imprisoned Iranian protester, says his son has informed him by phone that he has been handed a death sentence by Iranian judicial authorities.
"He said, 'Dad, my sentence is death.' He was crying and asking me not to tell his mother," Mashallah Karami told the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper in an interview as he described the phone call earlier this month.
Mohammad Mehdi Karami says he was tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 other protesters for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide demonstrations.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi, at a cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city, amid nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Karami said he rejects both the charges and the death sentence. Five people so far have been handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three children, were handed lengthy jail terms.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to the death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that were held over six days.
Earlier, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Mohammad Mehdi Karami said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street, thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving.
Among the others sentenced to death in the case are Hamid Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother had previously revealed the severe torture that officers had inflicted on him and his wife.
The verdict comes after weeks of increased threats by authorities that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of the 22-year-old Amini.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- after being convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
Since her death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 300 dead and hundreds more injured. Several member of the security forces have been reportedly also killed. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Serbian PM Sees No Chance To Revive Rio Tinto Lithium Project
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on December 13 that she does not see any chance of reviving Rio Tinto's $2.4 billion lithium project for which licenses were revoked earlier this year. The government revoked licenses for the Jadar project in January after massive protests sparked by environmental concerns about the planned mine. "I don't see any possibility to revive the Jadar project," Brnabic was quoted as saying by the Nova S news portal. "I think that lithium is the biggest development opportunity for Serbia," she said, adding that public debate about the matter will be necessary. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
China Bans Exports Of Loongson Military Grade Processors To Russia
Beijing has banned the export of Loongson military grade processors to the Russian Federation, the Moscow-based Kommersant daily said on December 13. According to the report, the Russian military industry has been testing Loongson processors for some time and planned to use them instead of Intel and AMD processors amid Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Kommersant cited a source close to the Russian government as saying that Beijing banned Loongson processor exports, citing their strategic importance for China’s military. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Lithuania Annuls Citizenship Of Husband Of Woman Linked To Russian Defense Minister
Lithuania's Interior Ministry said on December 13 that it has annulled the citizenship of Adolfas Kaminskas, a husband of Yelena Kaminskas, aka Shebunova, who is reportedly the mother of two extramarital children from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The ministry said it took the move as Kaminskas had obtained Russian citizenship, which violates the Baltic nation's ban on dual citizenship. Last week, a Vilnius court canceled Shebunova's residence permit. Lithuanian authorities said that her presence "may pose threat to the country's national security over her links with Russian structures," a reference believed to be connected to her relationship with Shoigu. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Reportedly Agrees On Candidate Status For Bosnia
European Union countries have agreed to offer Bosnia-Herzegovina candidate status to join the 27-member bloc, RFE/RL has learned, a move that would put the Balkan country on track to eventually gain membership.
European affairs ministers are attending an ongoing meeting in Brussels on December 13 and, according to a draft of its conclusions seen by RFE/RL, they stated that "it is recommended that Bosnia- Herzegovina be granted the status of a candidate country."
The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, recommended granting Bosnia candidate member status in October, more than six years after Sarajevo formally applied to join and nearly three decades since it emerged from the 1992-95 war that left more than 100,000 people dead.
The step is expected to be formally approved by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on December 15.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said in October that Bosnia had to fulfill a long list of conditions designed to bolster democracy and the rule of law in the Balkan country, including undergoing structural reforms of the judiciary, taking steps to fight corruption, and implementing constitutional and electoral changes in order to qualify for candidate status.
Bosnia first voiced its aspiration to join the EU in 2003, but its ethnic leaders have so far shown little inclination to set aside their differences and implement necessary reforms.
Furthermore, staunchly pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has increasingly threatened to separate Republika Srpska, Bosnia’s Serb entity from the rest of the country.
Last month, Varhelyi voiced optimism that Bosnia-Herzegovina will be granted candidate status to the bloc if it meets the conditions laid out recently by Brussels.
Bosnia will be joining other EU candidates -- Albania, Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine -- in a long process that can take many years and involves complex negotiations on adjusting local laws to match those of the EU.
Lukashenka Appoints Aleynik As New Belarusian Foreign Minister
Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has appointed Syarhey Aleynik as the country's new foreign minister following the unexpected death of Uladzimer Makey in late November at the age of 64. The cause of Makey's death has not been officially revealed. Aleynik, 57, is a veteran at the Foreign Ministry. In early 2022, he was appointed to the post of the First Deputy Foreign Minister. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
U.K. Sanctions Russian Military Officials, Iranian Drone Company And Businessmen
The United Kingdom has announced a new package of 16 sanctions targeting senior Russian commanders for their involvement in the Russian military and Iranian businessmen and officials involved in the production and/or supply of drones to Moscow, which is using the aircraft in its war against Ukraine to decimate the country's energy infrastructure.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The British government said in a statement on December 13 that 12 senior commanders of Russian military forces, including units implicated in attacks on Ukrainian cities, have been sanctioned. The list includes Major General Robert Baranov, identified by the Bellingcat investigative media group as the commander of a unit responsible for programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles.
Three Iranians and one Iranian company have also been targeted in the sanctions, which include an asset freeze, travel ban, and transport sanctions.
"The Iranian regime is increasingly isolated in the face of deafening calls for change from its own people and is striking sordid deals with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in a desperate attempt to survive," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in the statement.
"Putin wants to break Ukraine’s spirit, but he will not succeed. Ukraine will win, and Ukraine will rebuild," he added.
Cleverly was referring to current unrest in Iran over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Anger over 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death has erupted into nationwide protests, presenting one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic leadership since it took power during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The statement said those targeted by the new sanctions include individuals facilitating the production of drones, including the co-owner and managing director of MADO, the company responsible for manufacturing engines for the drones that have been used by Russia in Ukraine.
"The Iranian regime’s brutal repression of its own people and the threat it poses in the Middle East have left Iran isolated internationally and in desperate need of support from Putin," the statement said.
Kazakh News Website Rejects Russian Media Regulator's Request To Delete War Reports
Kazakhstan's Vlast.kz news website has refused to follow a request from Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, to delete two reports about Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Vlast.kz said in a statement on December 13 that Roskomnadzor requested that it delete reports about the shelling of the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsya by Russian armed forces and about the victims of Russia's siege of the city of Mariupol.
"Vlast is a media outlet of Kazakhstan; its operations are not regulated by Russian laws and regulators. The editorial board is not going to delete the report in question, or any other news related to the war in Ukraine and will continue to cover it no matter what any Russian entity responsible for military censorship thinks about it," the statement said.
Last month, another Kazakh website, Arbat.media, refused to delete its report about setbacks being suffered by Russian armed forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
In August, Roskomnadzor made a similar request, which was also rejected by Kazakhstan's Ratel.kz news website.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Newtimes.kz followed Roskomnadzor's request to delete its report about Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine earlier this year, saying that it did not want to lose its audience in Russia, where it could be blocked.
After launching its wide-scale aggression against Ukraine in February, Russian authorities have demanded that media in Russia base their reports only on official statements. They were also informed that they could only call the invasion " a special military operation" and not a war.
Since then, dozens of independent websites and thousands of social media accounts, as well as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, have been blocked in Russia over reports about the war in Ukraine.
Four Belarusian Activists Handed Prison Terms In Minsk
A Belarusian court on December 13 handed prison terms to four activists amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent and civil society. Aleh Haurylau received 10 years, Syarhey Pasyuk was given 5 1/2 years, and spouses Aleh and Tatsyana Birul got six years each. The activists were found guilty of libel, vandalism, inciting hatred, calling for sanctions against Belarus, and extremism. They all participated in mass protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that handed a sixth term in office to the country's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Opposition groups say the vote was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Son Of Tajik Opposition Politician Faces Extradition From Germany
A son of Tajik opposition politician Shamsiddin Saidov may be extradited to Tajikistan from Germany, where he will face arbitrary arrest and torture, according to the National Alliance of Tajikistan (PMT), which unites several opposition groups in exile.
Saidov, a member of the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT), was sentenced in absentia in Tajikistan to 15 years in prison on extremism charges and is currently residing in the European Union.
He told RFER/RL in a brief interview on December 13 that his 32-year-old son, Abdullo Shamsiddin, may be extradited to Tajikistan due to his failure to re-register with Germany’s migration authorities on time.
"Other than that, he did not do anything wrong. We hired a lawyer to prevent his extradition," Saidov said.
German authorities have not spoken publicly on the possible extradition of Shamsiddin.
A day earlier, PMT representative Mahmudjon Faizrahmon wrote on Twitter that, if extradited to Tajikistan, Shamsiddin may be handed a lengthy prison term similar to what IRPT activist Hizbullo Shovalizoda faced in 2020. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on disputed extremism charges after Austrian authorities extradited him.
In 2017, based on a change to the Criminal Procedure Code, Tajik courts gained the right to convict accused people in absentia.
The IRPT, long an influential party with representatives in the government and parliament, was labeled a terrorist group and banned in 2015.
Dozens of IRPT officials and supporters have been prosecuted and many of them imprisoned, drawing criticism from human rights groups.
Tajik authorities have been criticized for cracking down on dissent for years.
In 2014, another opposition movement, Group 24, was labeled as terrorist and extremist and banned. In March 2015, the movement's founder, Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul, Turkey.
Daghestan's Ex-Prime Minister Handed Prison Term For Embezzlement From Defense Ministry
A court in Moscow has sentenced the former prime minister of Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan to five years in prison for embezzling 108 million rubles ($1.7 million) from the country’s Defense Ministry in 2012. The Meshchansky district court on December 13 also ordered Mukhtar Medzhidov to pay a fine of 900,000 rubles ($14,200). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Combat Readiness Inspection In Belarus To Be Monitored By Ukraine, Border Service Says
The Belarusian Defense Ministry says it is carrying out an inspection of its armed forces’ combat readiness, a move that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it is monitoring as it continues observing cooperation between Russia and Belarus.
The inspection was initiated on behalf of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka under the leadership of the State Secretariat of the Security Council, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement on December 13, adding that it will have "a complex nature."
"The troops will need to go to the designated areas as soon as possible, implement their engineering equipment, organize security and defense, as well as conduct bridge crossings," the ministry said.
The move comes as Russia continues its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has staged some of its military operations from Belarus, whose leaders support Russia’s invasion and have allowed Belarusian territory to be used by the Russian army for training, redeployment, air strikes, and missile attacks.
The Belarusian authorities have warned that the movement of military equipment and personnel is planned during the inspection period, as well as the temporary restriction of the movement of citizens on certain public roads and areas.
Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service said the announcement doesn’t change its operations. It has been monitoring all joint Belarusian-Russian exercises and movements along the border and so far hasn’t seen any activity, it said.
“We will watch how the situation develops, including how close these units will come to the border with Ukraine," Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, said on December 13 at a briefing in Kyiv.
He said the announcement was an example of how Russia and Belarus attempt to inflame the situation.
"You should not panic. It doesn't change anything for us,” said Demchenko. “We just have to do everything necessary so that our border [defenses] are ready to repulse any aggression or attack by any units that try to provoke us," he emphasized.
Ukraine also has increased and continues to increase its defensive positions along the border, he said. In addition, a video surveillance system is being strengthened and drones are being deployed in order to monitor the situation, Demchenko said.
Ukraine has not identified any groups that could invade, but actions such as joint exercises, deployment of joint groups, and checking combat readiness “shows that Belarus is actively cooperating with Russia and the countries are acting according to a common plan," Demchenko said.
"We see how Russia is pressuring Belarus, trying to involve them in a full-scale invasion of the territory of our country in an open war," he added.
Russian Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Ex-Leader Of Navalny's Team In Lipetsk
A court in Russia's western city of Lipetsk has issued an arrest warrant for Ilya Danilov, the former leader of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in the city. Last month, Danilov, who is currently living outside of Russia, was added to the Interior Ministry's wanted list on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. The charge stemmed from his posts on Telegram criticizing Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. If arrested and convicted, Danilov faces up to 10 years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moscow Police Search The Home Of Pussy Riot Co-Founder's Mother
Police in Moscow have searched the home of the mother of Pyotr Verzilov, a co-founder of the Pussy Riot protest group and the Mediazona news website, for unspecified reasons. In November 2021 -- after Verzilov organized a series of rallies to protest the arrest of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny -- Russia placed him on its wanted list on a charge of failing to report his Canadian citizenship. Verzilov is currently residing outside of Russia. He and Mediazona are also on the country's controversial list of 'foreign agents.' To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Macron Says Talks Ongoing To Remove Heavy Weapons From Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Site
French President Emmanuel Macron said on December 13 that an agreement had been reached on removing heavy weapons from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and that talks were under way on procedures for doing this. "We managed to protect Chornobyl and our goal is to protect Zaporizhzhya. The coming weeks will be crucial," Macron said on December 13 as he arrived to attend an international conference that France is hosting with a view to providing urgent aid for Ukraine to help it get through freezing winter temperatures as Russian forces target civilian infrastructure across the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
EU Strikes Deal With Hungary Over Ukraine Aid, Tax Plan, Recovery Funds
EU governments have struck a deal with Hungary that sorts out financial aid for Ukraine in 2023 and gains Budapest's approval for a global minimum corporate tax, all in exchange for EU flexibility about funds paid to Hungary. The deal agreed on December 12 came after months of wrangling between EU institutions, member states, and Hungary. It means Ukraine will get 18 billion euros ($18.9 billion) from the EU budget next year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Forces Apparently Hit Kherson With Cluster Munitions, Rights Group Says
Russian forces have apparently used cluster munitions on civilian areas of Kherson at least three times since they retreated from the city, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on December 13. The incidents were part of a series of attacks on the city that resulted in at least 15 civilian being killed and 35 wounded. “Residents of Kherson survived eight months of Russian occupation, and are finally free from fear of torture, only to be subjected to new indiscriminate attacks, apparently including cluster munitions,” said HRW's Belkis Wille. Russia has been attacking Kherson from across the Dnieper River.
As Battles Rage In The East, Western Allies Pledge More Than $1 Billion For Repairs To Ukraine's Power Grid
Ukrainian and Russian forces fought pitched battles in the east as Moscow continued its offensive in several directions while Western allies pledged an amount exceeding President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s request for more aid to help repair Ukraine’s power infrastructure.
The United Nations, meanwhile, said that at least 6,755 civilians have been killed and more than 10,600 were injured since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on December 13 that Russians continued to attack in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Zaporizhzhya areas in eastern and central Ukraine while indiscriminately bombarding both military positions and civilian settlements.
"Trying to contain the actions of Ukrainian forces, the enemy is shelling the positions of our troops and civilian objectives along the entire line of contact, while carrying out engineering work on its own defensive lines and positions," the General Staff reported.
Zelenskiy has said that Russia's sustained shelling has completely destroyed the city of Bakhmut and heavily damaged the city of Avdiyivka, which lies in the region's center.
Intense fighting in Donetsk has blurred the line between areas under Russian and Ukrainian control.
Moscow has claimed to be gradually advancing in Donetsk, but the leader of Moscow-backed separatists in the region, Denis Pushilin, admitted that Russians have had difficulty advancing in some areas. Pushilin said that more than half of Donetsk was under Russian control.
His claim could not be independently verified.
Addressing an international aid conference in Paris on December 13, Zelenskiy told participants that Ukraine needed emergency aid for its energy sector totaling around 800 million euros ($843 million).
"Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout," Zelenskiy told the gathering in Paris via video link. "I hope that decisions will be made accordingly."
Western allies responded by pledging an additional 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in emergency winter aid. Pledges for the energy sector comprise 400 million euros of the total funds raised, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed transformers, equipment to repair damaged high-voltage power lines, as well as generators and gas turbines.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the conference, said the gathering was intended to help "the Ukrainian people to get through this winter."
"Very concretely, these are commitments to deliver generators, help repair infrastructure, deliver LEDs (light-emitting diodes) for lighting," he said, adding that the focus was on countering Russia's attempts to "sow terror" in Ukraine through the "cowardly" bombing of the country's civilian infrastructure.
Macron also said there was an agreement on removing heavy weapons from Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant -- a hotspot for fighting -- and that talks were under way on how to achieve this.
"We managed to protect Chernobyl and our goal is to protect Zaporizhzhya. The coming weeks will be crucial," Macron said.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), had agreed to dispatch permanent teams to the country's nuclear plants, including Zaporizhzhya.
"The missions are aimed at securing the plants and recording all attempts to externally influence them, in particular shelling by the Russian aggressor," Shmyhal said in a statement on social media following a meeting in Paris with Rafael Grossi, the head of IAEA.
In other news, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that at least 6,755 civilians have been killed and 10,607 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.
So far this month, the OHCHR said 67 civilians have killed and 182 injured amid a wave of Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets.
The OHCHR stressed that the real death toll is very likely much higher because there are delays in receiving information from some places where the fighting is ongoing, and many reports still need to be confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and CNN
Demonstrators Clash With Police In Podgorica After Adoption Of Law On Presidency
A clash broke out between demonstrators and the police in Podgorica on December 12 following the adoption of an amended law giving power to the parliament's majority to take over the competencies of the president. The peaceful protest, which was organized by opposition movement Ima nas (We Are Numerous), escalated after the parliament adopted the law. Despite the call of organizers to disperse, a group of demonstrators threw objects and torches at the police, who responded with tear gas and pepper spray. There were no reports of injuries. Organizers said they would block traffic all over Montenegro in the coming days. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
'If Putin Dies, There Will Be No War,' Zelenskiy Tells U.S. Comedian
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy believes that the war in Ukraine will end if Russian President Vladimir Putin dies. Zelenskiy made the comment in an interview released on December 12 with U.S. comedian David Letterman, host of a talk show on Netflix. "If Putin dies, there will be no war," Zelenskiy said. If Putin is not there, the Russians "will be engaged in domestic policy, not foreign policy," he added. News reports in October said Letterman had arrived in Kyiv, and there was speculation at the time that he was in Ukraine to interview Zelenskiy. The read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
