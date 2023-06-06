EU, U.S. Diplomats Urge Kosovo To Hold New Elections Amid Tensions In North

Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up a major dam on the Dnieper River in a Moscow-occupied area in the south, sending millions of liters of water cascading through the region in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called an act of "terror."

Ukrainian authorities said tens of thousands of people were being evacuated from areas threatened by massive flooding downstream in the Kherson region after the attack in the early hours of June 6. Within hours, water levels had already risen by 10 meters, they added.



With the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in possible peril, Zelenskiy called an emergency meeting of the country's National Security and Defense Council to discuss the situation.

"Russian terrorists," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter, where he posted a video of the broken dam and the water rapidly flowing through the huge breach.

"The destruction of the [Nova] Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror.... The terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else," Zelenskiy wrote, adding that all services were working.

Russia has denied it carried out the attack, instead blaming Ukraine.



While the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was monitoring the situation, Ukraine's nuclear energy agency warned that the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam could pose a danger for the safety of the Zaporizhzhya plant -- Europe's biggest nuclear plant -- which uses water from the reservoir for the cooling process.



"Water from the Kakhovka reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for turbine capacitors and safety systems. Now the station's cooling pond is full: as of 8 a.m., the water level is 16.6 meters high, which is enough for the station's needs," Enerhoatom, the plant's operator, said.

Natalia Humenyuk, military spokeswoman for Ukraine's southern forces, told RFE/RL that Russian forces had blown up the Nova Kakhovka dam, following videos that surfaced on social media of the destruction of the dam close to the city of Kherson.



"I can confirm the detonation," she told RFE/RL.

European Council President Charles Michel expressed "shock" over the attack, saying Russia should be held accountable for the "war crime" of destroying civilian infrastructure.



"Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam. The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime -- and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable," Michel said.



British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also put the blame squarely on Moscow for the destruction of the dam, saying that while it was "too early" to make any kind of meaningful assessment of the details, "it's worth remembering that the only reason this is an issue at all is because of Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine."



Officials continue to scramble to move residents out of the area, with Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor of the Kherson region, saying water levels will reach a "critical level" in the early afternoon.

"I specifically appeal to the residents on the left bank [of the Dnieper]: do everything possible to protect yourself and save your life -- immediately leave the dangerous areas," Prokudin said earlier on Telegram.

"As of 7:30 a.m., the following settlements are completely or partially flooded: Tyahynka, Lviv, Odradokamyanka, Ivanivka, Mykilske Tokarivka, Ponyativka, Bilozerka, and the Ostriv microdistrict of the city of Kherson. Other settlements will be flooded, we're prepared," he told national television.

The evacuation of approximately 16,000 people from the threatened area on the right bank of the Dnieper was already under way, Prokudin added.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, accused Russia of "ecocide" in a message on Telegram.



"Another war crime by Russian terrorists. The president convenes the National Security Council. This is ecocide," Yermak wrote.

Officials in Russian-occupied parts of Kherson rejected the accusation, blaming the damage on Ukrainian strikes in the contested area.



The Moscow-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, said Ukrainian strikes on the dam destroyed its valves, and "water from the Kakhovka reservoir began to uncontrollably flow downstream."

The dam, built in 1956 has a height of 30 meters and a length of 3.3 kilometers. Its primary purposes are electricity generation, irrigation, and navigation.



The dam, which underwent modernization works in 2019, also supplies water to the Moscow-occupied Crimean Peninsula.

With reporting by AP and Reuters