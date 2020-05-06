Bishkek Court Again Postpones Trial Of Former Kyrgyz President Atambaev

BISHKEK -- The trial of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev and 13 co-defendants over deadly clashes with security forces last year at Atambaev's compound in a Bishkek suburb has been postponed again.



The Birinchi Mai district court in the Kyrgyz capital ruled on May 6 to move the hearing to May 11 because Atambaev was unable to attend the hearing due to unspecified health problems.



The high-profile trial has been postponed several times since March due to Atambaev’s health issues, the failure of some defendants' lawyers to show up, and because of the state of emergency imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.



Last August, security officials were sent to Atambaev's compound in Koi-Tash near Bishkek after he refused to obey three subpoenas calling him to the Interior Ministry for questioning in an investigation into his alleged involvement in the illegal release of a jailed organized-crime boss in 2013.



Atambaev was arrested on August 8 after he surrendered to police following a violent two-day standoff.

The standoff by the former president and his supporters resulted in the death of a 47-year-old security officer, Usenbek Niyazbekov, and injuries to more than 170 others, including 79 law enforcement officers.



Atambaev and the 13 co-defendants were charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting representatives of official authority, hostage-taking, and the forcible seizure of power.



All 14 defendants pleaded not guilty and called the case against them politically motivated.



Five more defendants in the case made plea deals with investigators and will be tried separately.



The 63-year-old former president currently faces a separate trial for charges linked to the release of the crime boss. Aziz Batukaev was convicted for several high-profile crimes, including the murders of a Kyrgyz lawmaker and an Interior Ministry official, before his illegal release in 2013.



Kyrgyzstan saw a smooth and peaceful transfer of power from Atambaev to his ally, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, a move welcomed by the international community after presidential transitions in 2005 and 2010 came after violent rioting.



However, the deadly clashes in August at Atambaev's compound underscored a power struggle between him and Jeenbekov.