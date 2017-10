Kyrgyz nationals had the chance to cast ballots in Kyrgyzstan's October 15 presidential election at the country's foreign diplomatic missions. Kyrgyz students at the Border Guard Academy and the Land Forces Institute in Kazakhstan arrived to vote at the Kyrgyz Consulate-General in Almaty. In Tajikistan, voting took place at the Kyrgyz Embassy in Dushanbe. (RFE/RL's Kazakh and Tajik Services)