Large Blast, Gunfire Heard In Afghan Capital

KABUL -- Afghan police report a large explosion in the center of the capital, Kabul, near the offices of the attorney general and several international aid groups with operations in the war-torn country.



Nusrat Rahimi, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, told RFE/RL that the blast occurred at 11:40 a.m. local time on May 8, as Afghanistan observes the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Rahimi said there was sporadic gunfire in the area.



Wahidullah Mayar, a Health Ministry spokesman, tweeted that nine people wounded in the incident have been transferred to hospitals.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.



The dpa news agency quoted Mirzahussain Sadid, a witness close to the area, as saying he heard three explosions and gunfire and could see smoke rising from a building.



The explosion comes as the U.S. and Taliban representatives continue negotiations in Qatar aimed at bringing an end to the Afghan conflict.



Last week, President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban a cease-fire to begin on the first day of Ramadan, but the militant group refused.

With reporting by AP and dpa