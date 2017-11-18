Lebanon's Hariri Arrives In France From Saudi Arabia

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri arrived in France from Saudi Arabia on November 18 amid a political crisis.

Lebanese TV stations showed Hariri stepping out of a car and entering his Paris home without speaking to journalists.

The prime minister was accompanied by his wife, Lara al-Azm, but none of his three children appeared in the footage.

Hariri is scheduled to meet later in the day with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is trying to mediate in the region to avert a proxy conflict in Lebanon between Iranian-backed and Saudi-backed camps.

Hariri announced his resignation on November 4 in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia throwing Lebanon into a serious political crisis.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun refused to accept it, accusing the Saudis of holding him against his will.

Before leaving Riyadh, Hariri dismissed as "rumors" reports about his alleged detention in the kingdom.

