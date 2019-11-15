Lithuania Pardons Russians Jailed For Spying

Lithuania's president has pardoned two Russians jailed by Vilnius for espionage in a move that could pave the way for a possible spy swap with Moscow.



Gitanas Nauseda on November 15 signed the decree to pardon Nikolai Filipchenko and Sergei Moisejenko, who are serving prison terms for espionage in the Baltic state, an official statement published on the presidential website said.



Filipchenko and Moisejenko, who were sentenced by Lithuanian courts in 2017, could be exchanged for two Lithuanian citizens, Yevgeny Mataitis and Aristidas Tamosaitis, convicted of spying in Russia in 2016, the Baltic News Service (BNS) said. The two were sentenced for allegedly sharing Russian military intelligence with Lithuania.



A Norwegian, Frode Berg, convicted of spying and jailed in Russia could also be part of the swap, BNS said, quoting senior officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.



Nauseda's decree said the Russians were pardoned in line with a new law on spy swaps.



A Lithuanian court in 2017 sentenced Filipchenko, identified as an employee of Russia’s FSB security service, to 10 years in prison for spying. Filipchenko was trying to recruit senior officials in the Baltic state.



Moisejenko was sentenced to 10 years and six months after a Vilnius court ruled he recruited a Lithuanian officer who served at the country's Siauliai air base. Moisejenko pleaded innocent.

With reporting by AFP and TASS