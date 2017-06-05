U.K. Police Name Two London Attack Suspects

British police have named two of the three men suspected of carrying out the terror attack in London on June 3.

Khuram Butt, 27, was married with children and lived in Barking, east London, for a number of years.

London's Metropolitan Police said Butt was previously known to police and the U.K. spy agency, MI5, and was a British citizen born in Pakistan.

"However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritized accordingly," police said in a statement.

The other attacker was named as Rachid Redouane, 30, who also went by the identity Rachid Elkhdar and was not known to police.

Redouane claimed both Libyan and Moroccan nationality.

Police say investigations were continuing into the identity of the third attacker.

Assistant Commander Mark Rowley said "work is ongoing to understand more about them, their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else."

Police said six women and four men arrested after the attack were still being questioned.

The three suspects were shot dead by police officers within minutes after they drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then attacked several people with knives in the nearby Borough Market nightlife neighborhood.

The extremist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Authorities said 36 people remained in hospital, with 18 in a critical condition.

A vigil was held at Potters Field Park near London Bridge to remember the victims.

On June 5, London police said they carried out fresh raids and detained an undisclosed number of people in the investigation into the attack.

London police chief Cressida Dick told BBC television on June 5 that police had seized "a huge amount of forensic material" after going through the van the assailants used to plow into people on the bridge.

With reporting by AP and Reuters

