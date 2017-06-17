Protesters In Madrid Urge Spanish Government To Accept More Refugees

Several thousand protesters marched in the Spanish capital of Madrid to urge the country’s conservative government to fulfill its commitment to take in more than 17,000 refugees as part of a wider European relocation plan.

The protesters, many chanting "No human being is illegal," on June 17 marched behind a huge banner reading: "We Want To Welcome Them Now! Enough Excuses, No More Barriers."

In 2015, Spain pledged to take in more than 17,300 refugees but has so far only resettled just over 1,300, according to Amnesty International.

The country vowed to take in 15,888 from camps in Italy and Greece, which are on the front line of the refugee influx, and 1,449 from Turkey and Libya. Many originated in Syria, officials said.

A February march in Barcelona in support of refugees attracted some 160,000 protesters, officials and organizers said.



Based on reporting by AFP and AP