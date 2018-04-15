Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: What Is Happening In Kyrgyzstan?

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The latest Majlis podcast looks at new Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s removal of a series of officials left over from his predecessor’s administration.

Is there a showdown coming? Has it already started? What can former President Almazbek Atambaev do now? Or is it already too late, in more ways than one, for him?

RFE/RL's media relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion that looks at these questions and others.

From Bishkek, well-known political activist and former government official Edil Baisalov took part.

From the United States, we were joined by Erica Marat, associate professor and director of the Homeland Defense Fellowship Program at the College of International Security Affairs at the National Defense University and the author of numerous works on Central Asia.

And making his debut on the Majlis podcast, we finally convinced Chris Rickleton, a Central Asia correspondent for AFP and a longtime reporter from the region, to participate.

I jump in with a few comments, too.

Majlis Podcast: What Is Happening In Kyrgyzstan?
Embed
Majlis Podcast: What Is Happening In Kyrgyzstan?
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:37:53 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change. Content will draw on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad. The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG