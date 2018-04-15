Majlis Podcast: What Is Happening In Kyrgyzstan?

The latest Majlis podcast looks at new Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s removal of a series of officials left over from his predecessor’s administration.

Is there a showdown coming? Has it already started? What can former President Almazbek Atambaev do now? Or is it already too late, in more ways than one, for him?

RFE/RL's media relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion that looks at these questions and others.

From Bishkek, well-known political activist and former government official Edil Baisalov took part.

From the United States, we were joined by Erica Marat, associate professor and director of the Homeland Defense Fellowship Program at the College of International Security Affairs at the National Defense University and the author of numerous works on Central Asia.

And making his debut on the Majlis podcast, we finally convinced Chris Rickleton, a Central Asia correspondent for AFP and a longtime reporter from the region, to participate.

I jump in with a few comments, too.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.