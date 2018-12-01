Manafort Could Face New Charges, Sentencing Likely In March

The special counsel investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election may file additional charges against Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman.

A prosecutor from Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office told a judge on November 30 that prosecutors have not yet decided whether to file new charges against Manafort.

"That determination has not been made yet," Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said at a federal court hearing in Washington.

The new charges, if any, could stem from what lawyers in Mueller's investigation say were lies told by Manafort, whom they accuse of violating a plea agreement.

Weissman spoke at a hearing during which U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson set March 5 as the tentative sentencing date for Manafort.

The 69-year-old already faces years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy counts in the Washington court and being convicted of financial fraud crimes at a Virginia court, which is scheduled to sentence him in February.

Manafort joined Trump's presidential campaign in March 2016 and became chairman but resigned five months later.

Both cases stem from political work Manafort did for Moscow-friendly former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his party, and undisclosed lobbying work he admitted to performing on behalf of Ukraine in violation of U.S. law.

Prosecutors have said that next week they plan to reveal what they believe are lies Manafort told since he pleaded guilty in the Washington case in September and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

Manafort's lawyers deny he lied, and it will be up to a judge to rule on whether he broke his plea deal.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters