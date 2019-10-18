Many Killed In Mosque Blasts In Eastern Afghanistan

Almost 30 people were killed in a double blast inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan during Friday Prayers on October 18, a senior provincial official said.



Provincial councillor Sohrab Qaderi said at least 29 people had been killed and more than 100 others wounded in the attack in the early afternoon in the Haska Mena district of Nangarhar Province.



"The number of casualties may rise as the rescue team and people are working to bring out the bodies from the rubble," Qaderi said.



It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. Some reports said a mortar shell had hit the roof of the mosque. Afghan news agency Tolo quoted local officials as saying that there had been two explosions.



Another official said some of the victims were caught under the rubble caused by the blasts.



"The mosque roof has fallen due to the explosion," Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for Nangarhar's provincial governor, told RFE/RL.



Zarghon Shah, a doctor in the local hospital told RFE/RL that 32 were killed and 60 wounded in the attack.



No militant group has immediately claimed responsibility.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and tolonews.com