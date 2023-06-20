News
U.S. Prepared To Raise Russian Oil, Arms Purchases Even While Feting Modi During State Visit
WASHINGTON -- White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there will be “deliverables” on the defense cooperation front when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Washington later this week, but declined to provide details.
Kirby acknowledged at a briefing on June 20 that India would be pressed regarding its Russian oil and arms purchases during the state visit, adding that Ukraine is “without question” going to be a topic of discussion.
However, he emphasized that the United States would make Indian sovereignty a priority in the discussions, noting that India “should and must speak for itself” on where it stands.
Kirby suggested the meeting would focus more on U.S.-Indian ties than on India’s relationship with Russia.
“The state visit is not about Russia. What we’re trying to do…is improve the bilateral relationship on its own,” he said.
India has not condemned Russia's war in Ukraine and has frustrated Western countries by increasing its imports of Russian oil and defense equipment.
However, Kirby called India “a terrific contributor” to humanitarian aid to Ukraine so far.
“Through statements and through votes at the UN, India has made it clear its deep concern about what Russia is doing inside Ukraine,” Kirby said.
Additionally, he praised India’s adherence to the price cap on Russian oil, which he said “has proven effective” in both keeping the supply stable while simultaneously limiting revenues flowing to the Russian state. Kirby said he hopes India will continue to buy within the price cap to limit Moscow’s war funds.
Modi was upbeat as he left for the trip, his fifth to the United States since he became prime minister in 2014 but the first with the full status of a state visit.
“We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas,” Modi said on Twitter on June 20.
After arriving in New York City on the first stop of his visit, he posted a link to an interview he did with The Wall Street Journal in which he said that ties between New Delhi and Washington are stronger and deeper than ever. He also responded to the criticism of India’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"I don't think this type of perception is widespread in the U.S.," he said in the interview. "I think India’s position is well known and well understood in the entire world. The world has full confidence that India’s top-most priority is peace."
Kirby also said he would welcome any role India wanted to play in building peace in Ukraine, but he would not be able to give any details until after the discussions take place.
Modi is scheduled on June 22 to address a joint meeting of the House and Senate -- one of the highest honors Washington affords to foreign dignitaries -- followed by a state dinner.
Kirby said that he expects additional discussions to be centered around global health, emerging technologies, and climate change. President Joe Biden has made clear he sees U.S. ties to India as a defining relationship that will jointly address some of the most difficult global challenges and China’s growing power in the Indo-Pacific.
The president was reminded by members of Congress as Modi arrived to raise human rights issues.
Seventy-five Democratic members of Congress -- 18 senators and 57 members of the House of Representatives -- said in a letter to Biden that they "stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy."
They asked the president to "discuss the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between our two great countries."
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington
More News
Iranian Group Says Letter Reveals Prosecutor Knew Of Naked Body Searches Of Female Prisoners
The Iranian hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali has published documents that it says show that a top Iranian prosecutor confirmed that a “full naked body inspection” of a female political prisoner had taken place at a police detention center.
The information, which Edalat-e Ali said it obtained by hacking into Iran’s judiciary, came to light amid multiple complaints from women who have been subjected to such intrusive searches in Iranian prisons.
Edalat-e Ali, which claims to work inside Iran to expose the "true face of the regime," said that the confidential documents reveal that Ahmad Rahmaniyan, first deputy of the public and revolutionary prosecutor, last year wrote to the head of the judiciary's Protection and Information Office confirming that the inspection of political prisoner Mojgan Kavousi was conducted in October 2021 in several stages at the Karaj Information and Security Police Detention Center.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) had previously reported that Kavousi spent three days in the police detention center during her transfer to Kachouei Prison in Karaj. She was held among defendants charged with crimes and was subjected to a "full naked body inspection," according to HRANA. The report also highlighted the mistreatment and insults she endured from law enforcement officers.
Rahmaniyan’s letter was a response to a communication from the Judiciary's Protection and Information Office to his boss, Ali Alghasi-Mehr, the public and revolutionary prosecutor of Tehran. The office wrote the communication to inquire about the searches.
The response from Rahmaniyan, classified as confidential, was first unveiled by the BBC’s Persian Service and referred to HRANA's report on the treatment of Kavousi.
The Judiciary's Protection and Information Office confirmed in the communication that Kavousi was held with ordinary criminal defendants for three days in the police detention center and was “disrespected and mistreated by officers.”
Numerous other political and civil prisoners have reported inhumane and illegal treatment of prisoners in Iran, especially female detainees, and have called for international organizations to investigate the situation in Iranian prisons.
In one of the accounts, women’s rights activist Mojgan Keshavarz described her treatment during her detention in 2019. Keshavarz said last month that government officials forced her to completely undress for a photo and -- allegedly to ensure that she had not hidden a mobile phone in her vagina -- forced her to "sit and stand" with her "legs open."
Keshavarz's narrative was echoed soon afterward on social media by other women who said they had been subjected to similar treatment.
Zeinab Zaman, another activist, said that after her arrest she was forced to strip naked in the detention center building and another time in the courthouse.
A week after Zaman’s complaint, the Islamic republic's judiciary responded to the revelations in a statement, writing that in cases where there is a "need for a full body check," these types of inspections are carried out "in accordance with legal, religious, and privacy considerations," and that female prisoners are inspected only by female officers.
The statement did not explain how the full body searches of female prisoners are conducted to meet the considerations.
The statement continued that if individuals claim they have been inspected "outside the standards," they should present their cases to the Prisons Organization's Inspection and Security and Educational Measures so that the matter can be pursued.
The number of females detained in Iran has grown since the death of Mahsa Amini in September while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf offense.
Women have been at the forefront of the unrest that Amini's death unleashed in Iran, posing one of the biggest challenges to authorities since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Judge Orders Woman To Clean Public Spaces As Punishment For Breaking Hijab Law
An Iranian criminal court has ordered a woman to perform 270 hours of unpaid public service, specifically cleaning public spaces, for the “political sin” of failing to adhere to the country's mandatory hijab law.
The sentence, which was shared on social media on June 19, initially included a two-month prison term. However, the court decided to substitute the jail time with community service, including the cleaning of the buildings of the Interior Ministry in Tehran.
The presiding judge, whose language in the verdict echoed the rhetoric of the Islamic republic's hard-line faction, described the woman's failure to observe the hijab as a "political sin." The woman's name was removed from the verdict before it was published.
He further characterized it as "aiding the enemy's invasion of the Iranian nation," "dragging society to the borders of sexual promiscuity," and "contributing to the disintegration of the Iranian family."
The verdict was reportedly based on "images from smart city cameras," a reference to surveillance cameras that have been placed in public places around the country as part of authorities’ efforts to enforce the mandatory hijab law.
The judge called the woman's defense unacceptable and objected to the "dress code and style of the accused" in the courtroom.
Protests against the mandatory hijab have become a significant challenge for the Islamic republic and its supervisory institutions, particularly in the wake of the death in September 2022 of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over a head-scarf violation.
The spokesperson for the Law Enforcement Force announced last week that, since March 16, when the force's confrontations with people over the mandatory hijab began, more than 300 individuals have been arrested for not observing the mandatory hijab in public places and professions.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the law; many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, the authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Mayor Of Town In North Macedonia Banned From Entering U.S. For Alleged Corruption
The U.S. State Department has blacklisted a prominent politician in North Macedonia for alleged corruption in the latest move by President Joe Biden’s administration to toughen its stance on global graft.
Ramiz Merko, the mayor of Struga, a popular tourist town located in southwestern North Macedonia, near the border with Albania, has been banned from entering the United States, the State Department said in a statement on June 20.
“While serving as Struga’s mayor, Merko misappropriated funds and interfered with judicial and other public processes, damaging the public’s faith in North Macedonia’s democratic institutions and officials,” the statement said.
The State Department did not give further details. RFE/RL could not immediately reach Merko for comment.
Merko’s wife, Shpresa, and his three adult children -- Genc, Nazmije, and Drenushe -- are also banned from traveling to the United States, the State Department said.
Merko, 66, an ethnic Albanian, first served two terms as mayor of Struga from 2005 to 2013 before entering parliament the following year.
He briefly served in 2017 as a minister overseeing foreign investment before winning the Struga mayoral race later that year. He won reelection in 2021.
Merko has been dogged by corruption allegations over the years. In early 2023, the Alliance for Albanians, a center-right political party, claimed Merko’s son owned a BMW 740d, a luxury car that costs about $100,000, and questioned how he could afford it.
Ethnic Albanians make up the majority of the population in Struga.
Merko is the latest foreign official to be targeted by the Biden administration for corruption. Upon taking office in 2021, Biden said his administration would take a tougher stance on graft as part of a larger policy to help strengthen democracy around the world.
Albanian Police Raid Camp Where Iranian Dissidents Live
Albanian police raided a camp near Tirana that has been home to thousands of members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a group of exiled opponents of the Iranian government. Police said on June 20 that they had acted on the orders of the Albanian judiciary due to the violation of agreements the group made when they settled in Albania. Local media reported that the raid was part of an investigation into cybercrime and that officers seized computers. Media reports said MKO members tried to resist the officers. The MKO said one person died, but police denied this. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Kyrgyz President Signs Law On Legalization Of 'Shadow Capital'
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed into law a property amnesty bill that the government says is aimed at increasing domestic and foreign investment in the Kyrgyz economy and decreasing the level of the so-called "shadow economy."
According to Japarov’s website, the Law on Voluntary Legalization and Amnesty of Personal Assets, which was approved by the Central Asian nation's lawmakers in early May, would cover money and property, even if illegally obtained, as a means of attracting property and assets of individuals to the nation’s legal economy.
Opposition politicians and some public figures have criticized the bill, saying it contradicts Kyrgyzstan's constitution, the nation's international obligations and agreements, as well the nation’s efforts to eradicate corruption. They also say it assists corrupt officials and businessmen to evade justice.
But Japarov has defended the legislation, which he said would allow Kyrgyz billionaires the possibility of bringing assets, including cash and property, into Kyrgyzstan to boost the nation's economy, which urgently needs help.
The amnesty would extend to assets and property officially registered as belonging to other people or located abroad at the moment of their official declaration.
The law will also protect the assets and properties of those who declare them and free the owners of the declared assets of property from any prosecution.
Assets and possessions that have been taken out of circulation due to Kyrgyz law or that have been frozen, impounded, or transferred to another person's ownership, as well as assets and possessions that are the center of criminal or civil trials, are not affected by the new law.
The law also will not impede Kyrgyzstan’s implementation of international and national requirements in terms of measures against financing terrorist activities and money laundering, the presidential website said.
Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Signals Possible Tack To Help Arm Ukraine
SOFIA -- Bulgaria’s new defense minister, Todor Tagarev, has signaled a likely break from the previous caretaker government’s reluctance to provide lethal aid to Ukraine by pledging an imminent announcement on a fresh package of military assistance, a move that could increase tensions with Bulgaria’s president.
Bulgarian officials have bickered publicly over the question of lethal aid for Kyiv fueled in part by two years of inconclusive elections and political stalemate that denied either side an upper hand and boosted the influence of pro-Kremlin President Rumen Radev.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service on June 20, Tagarev said officials are now “striving to take a decision as soon as possible to provide a new aid package” pursuant to parliament’s endorsement late last year of military aid toward Ukraine’s war effort.
Lawmakers in December urged caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev and his government to be responsive to both Ukrainian requests and Bulgaria’s own security needs.
“We are working to implement this point of the decision of the National Assembly and very soon we will announce the sending of the next package of military aid to Ukraine,” Tagarev told RFE/RL. “And we will continue to analyze the needs of Ukraine and our capabilities to see if we can help in the future as well.”
Bulgarian sources this week told RFE/RL that providing ammunition and other weapons directly to Ukraine could be green-lighted as soon as this week.
A NATO and EU member, Bulgaria has joined Western sanctions on Russia for its 15-month-old invasion of Ukraine but dragged its feet on weapons transfers and classified details of its lone publicized weapons shipment to Kyiv, after the December 9 vote. It was said to contain only light weapons and ammunition.
Bulgaria is home to a thriving arms industry and a large stockpile of Soviet-era weapons familiar to many Ukrainian troops.
The United States has offered to reimburse Sofia or replace some of Bulgaria’s aging military hardware with more modern systems in exchange for contributions from its stockpiles to Kyiv.
One of Tagarev’s first moves as minister this month was to request an analysis of the types and quantities of ammunition and equipment that Bulgaria could quickly provide to Ukraine.
The Bulgarian public has appeared divided on issues around Russia and the war, and Radev has been the face of institutional and public resistance to supplying lethal military aid to Kyiv.
In March, Radev refused to join a dozen EU allies’ commitment to supply 1 million artillery shells over the course of a year. He and key members of the caretaker government at the time warned that transferring Soviet-era tanks and jets or S-300 air-defense systems would leave Bulgaria overly vulnerable.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Tagarev called the argument that Bulgarians’ taxes would be poured into weapons that are simply handed over to Ukraine “an element of pro-Kremlin propaganda on our territory.”
“It was never about that type of help,” the defense minister said. “We are talking about weapons and ammunition that are already in stock, many of which have already expired or are at the end of their life that need to be replaced anyway.”
He said Ukrainians “are ready to take” those items and even some systems that are not fully functional.
“For ammunition, which if we don't provide now, in a few years we have to dispose of it -- that is, to pay again to destroy them and refresh our stock. This is the type of help we are talking about,” Tagarev said. “It in no way affects the interests of the Bulgarian taxpayer.”
Bulgarian researchers and a former member of parliament’s Defense Committee say that in addition to multiple types of long-range ammunition that Ukraine needs, Sofia could provide artillery and air-defense systems -- possibly in conjunction with NATO pledges to reinforce Bulgaria’s security and help modernize its 36,000-troop army.
Analysts and others have challenged the argument that shipping ammunition and other military hardware to Ukraine is likely to endanger Bulgarians.
“Bulgaria can provide 152- and 122-millimeter projectiles, armored vehicles, howitzers,” Ivo Mirchev, a lawmaker from the ruling PP-DB coalition who serves on the parliamentary Defense Committee, told RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service.
Bulgaria’s stockpiles of such long-range ammunition are sufficient, he and other sources said.
It could also donate other artillery, volley-fire, and air-defense systems, they said.
Tagarev is part of a pro-EU government that was approved on June 6 with support from parliament's two biggest political groupings: the center-right GERB and Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB).
“The current position [of Bulgaria] is that we understand very well the situation in which Ukraine is. We are absolutely aware of who the aggressor is in the war, which is currently going on in full force, and who the victim of aggression is,” Tagarev said.
“And understanding all this -- the need to preserve the international legal order, the moral considerations that we have, and the geostrategic considerations, that by protecting itself, Ukraine is effectively protecting us -- we understand and share this need to help Ukraine with all we can…as long as Ukraine needs this help.”
Explosion At Major Russian Gunpowder Plant Kills Four
An explosion hit a major gunpowder plant in Russia's southwestern region of Tambov on June 20, killing four people. Emergency services said at least 12 other people were injured. The region's governor, Maksim Yegorov, said the explosion was caused by a "human factor," excluding an attack or sabotage. The Tambov gunpowder plant in the town of Kotovsk near the regional capital, Tambov, is one of Russia's largest industrial facilities, producing ammunition and special chemical outputs. It produces pyroxylin gunpowder for weapons and artillery of all types used by Russian armed forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU, Kazakhstan In Contact On Preventing Russia Sanctions Evasion, Steinmeier Says
ASTANA -- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters after talks with Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in Astana on June 20 that the European Union and the energy-rich Central Asian nation are in close contact on preventing the evasion of Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"We need to beef up all possible efforts to prevent the evasion of sanctions. And we heard during our talks that there are close contacts between Kazakh agencies and the EU agencies about these issues," Steinmeier said.
Steinmeier hailed Kazakhstan’s efforts to work out new routes bypassing Russia to transport its exports to the European market as Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine continues.
Steinmeier also supported an agreement of additional oil supplies from Kazakhstan to Germany signed by German and Kazakh officials during his visit.
According to the deal, a refinery in the German town of Schwedt will receive 100,000 tons of crude oil per month by the end of next year.
Steinmeier emphasized that the agreement’s implementation will secure the future of the Schwedt refinery and fuel supplies in eastern Germany.
Тoqaev did not mention the issue of sanctions evasion, saying only that Kazakhstan "is ready to actively participate in the resolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine by diplomatic means.”
In March, David O'Sullivan, the European Union's special envoy for the implementation of sanctions, called on Kazakhstan and other Central Asian nations in Moscow’s political and economic sphere to avoid assisting Moscow's attempts to evade sanctions imposed on Russia.
Kazakhstan is one of Russia's active trading partners and a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, a trading bloc dominated by Russia that also includes Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. The grouping was conceived by Moscow as a counterweight to the European Union, though experts view it as being mainly a way for Moscow to exert economic leverage over the other countries.
Since the start of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the EU and the United States have sanctioned thousands of entities and individuals, while the U.S. Commerce Department has imposed prohibitive controls on exports to Russia and its ally Belarus.
Dismembered Bodies Of Four Turkmen Nationals Found In Fridge In Turkey
Turkish media reported on June 19 that the dismembered bodies of four Turkmen nationals had been found over the weekend in a home refrigerator in Turkey's western city of Izmir. Three of the victims were identified as Gulkamar Hanymova, and her two daughters -- Leyla and Lachin -- who had rented the apartment for a long time. The fourth body was identified as that of a Turkmen man, but his identity was not made public. Turkish police said a Turkmen citizen was detained on suspicion of involvement in the incident, which shocked residents of Izmir's Bayrakli district on June 18. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Defense Minister Warns Kyiv Of Repercussions If It Attacks Crimea With Western Missiles
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned Ukraine on June 20 of "immediate retaliation" if Kyiv attacks Crimea with Western missiles. "Leaders of the Ukrainian armed forces plan to shell Russian territory, including [Ukraine’s Russia-annexed] Crimea, with [U.S.-made] HIMARS and [British-made] Storm Shadow missiles," Shoigu said, adding that the use of such missiles "outside the zone of the special military operation would signify the United States' and Great Britain's full-fledged involvement in the conflict and will lead to immediate strikes on decision-making centers in Ukraine." In recent weeks Crimea and Russian regions bordering Ukraine have reported several drone attacks on their territory. Kyiv has not commented on the matter.
- By Reuters
Scholz Calls On China To Raise Pressure On Russia Over Ukraine War
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he called on China to use its influence over Russia more in regards to the war in Ukraine. Speaking alongside China's premier, Li Qiang, after bilateral talks in Berlin, Scholz also said China should not supply weapons to Russia and that the war in Ukraine should not become a frozen conflict. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Moscow Court Fines Viber, Telegram Over Content Related To War In Ukraine
A Moscow court has ordered Viber and Telegram to pay fines for failing to delete information about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. A magistrate court in the Russian capital ruled in separate hearings on June 20 that Telegram and Viber must pay 4 million rubles ($47,600), and 1 million ($11,900), respectively, for failing to delete "false information" about the war in Ukraine. The fines are the latest in a series of rulings in recent months against Google, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram, and TikTok on similar charges that the social media platforms are not heeding Russia's Internet laws.
Russian Sisters Die In 'Traffic Accident' After Another Sister Committed Suicide
Police in Russia's North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria are investigating the deaths of three sisters who died after their car fell off a cliff and caught fire days after their sister committed suicide. Police said they were looking into the possible suicide of the three women aged 48, 43, and 42, who might have been under pressure from relatives over the alleged suicide of another sibling last week. The women's brother claimed earlier that one of the sisters had told him by phone that they planned to kill themselves. Rights watchdogs have raised the issue of domestic violence across Russia for years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Andrew Tate, Three Others Indicted In Romania On Human Trafficking, Rape Charges
Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian female suspects were sent to trial by Romanian prosecutors on June 20 on charges of organizing a criminal group on Romania's territory, trafficking and sexually exploiting women, rape and other crimes. The four suspects, who are currently under house arrest, deny all the charges. Romanian law provides for the case to be first verified for its legality by a judge before the actual trial starts. Former kickboxer Andrew Tate, 36, has dual U.S. and British citizenship. He has nearly 7 million followers on Twitter. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Russia-Installed Police In Crimea Detain Two Crimean Tatar Brothers
Russia-imposed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea have detained two Crimean Tatar brothers -- Dzhafer and Alim Alyustayev, for unspecified reasons after searching their homes on June 20, the Crimean Solidarity human rights group says. According to the group, in the first quarter of 2023 alone, Russia-installed law enforcement officers arrested 49 Crimean Tatars on politically motivated charges. Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has put pressure on Crimean Tatars, the peninsula's indigenous ethnic group, many of whom openly protested the annexation. Dozens of Crimean Tatars have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms by Russian authorities on extremism charges since then. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Former RFE/RL Correspondent In Siberia Rejects Offer To Sign Military Contract
A former RFE/RL correspondent in Siberia who was sentenced in March to eight months of correctional work over his online posts about Russian forces attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine was offered a contract to join Russia's armed forces involved in the invasion of Ukraine. Andrei Novashov, who does not have any military experience, told RFE/RL on June 20 that he rejected the offer, and said he refuses to die for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Novashov says the offer was politically motivated as he was found guilty in March of discrediting Russian armed forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, slick here.
Russian Ex-Security Officer Reportedly Rearrested After Escaping Following His Deportation From Poland
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Emran Navruzbekov, reportedly managed to briefly escape from officers escorting him at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow following his deportation earlier in June from Poland, where he defected in 2017 but was denied asylum. The Dossier Center investigative group says Navruzbekov had managed to send a phone message to them over the weekend, asking for help and saying that he had managed to escape. However, when after some time Dossier Center journalists tried to call back at the phone number Navruzbekov had used, the alleged owner of the phone, a farmer, claimed that Navruzbekov had been rearrested. No further details were immediately available. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Russian Writer Charged With Discrediting Armed Forces After Street Talk
An 82-year-old Russian writer was charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine after speaking to a man while selling his books in a park in the city of Perm. Artyom Faizulin, a lawyer for writer Aleksandr Nikonov, said on June 20 that the man who talked to his client reported to the police that Nikonov recommended that he should not to go to the war in Ukraine and should instead listen to what opposition activists are saying about Russia's aggression. Investigators then checked Nikonov’s books and defined them as "literature aimed at discrediting the Russian Federation's armed forces." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Activist Who Gave Interview To Jailed U.S. Reporter Released From Pretrial Detention
An activist from the Urals city of Yekaterinburg has been released from pretrial detention where he was placed in April after being interviewed by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and helping him before the U.S. journalist himself was arrested on espionage charges.
A court in Yekaterinburg ruled to release Yaroslav Shirshikov but ordered him not to leave the city as the investigation into his case continues.
Shirshikov was detained and charged with the "justification of terrorism" after police searched his home on April 18.
The charge against the activist stems from a recent post on Telegram in which he said that Vladlen Tatarsky -- the pen name of prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Maksim Fomin, who was killed in an apparent assassination in St. Petersburg in early April -- was "a thug."
Tatarsky was known for his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support for Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Shirshikov wrote in his post that he did not feel sorry about his death.
In his interview with Gershkovich, Shirshikov also talked about the attitude in Russian society toward the notorious Wagner mercenary group, a private company that has been at the forefront of fighting in Ukraine.
Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. He is a fluent Russian-speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
Shirshikov broke the news about Gershkovich's detention in Yekaterinburg in late March.
U.S. citizen Gershkovich, his employer, The Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. government have all rejected the claim that he was involved in espionage.
If convicted, Shirshikov, a professional public relations expert, may face up to seven years in prison.
In July last year, Shirshikov was fined for openly criticizing the war in Ukraine.
With reporting by It's My City
Russian Court Sentences Former Ukrainian Fighter To 16 Years In Prison On Terrorism Charges
A Russian court sentenced former Ukrainian fighter Denys Muryha on June 20 to 16 years in prison on charges of offering military training to conduct terrorist acts, and joining a paramilitary group called Aydar, which fought against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Muryha is a resident of Ukraine's Luhansk region, parts of which are controlled by Russia. He was tried as a Russian citizen. According to court documents, Muryha had joined Aydar not later than January 2015. However, by that time Aydar did not exist as it had officially been turned into the Ukrainian Army's 24th special battalion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Pilot Sentenced To Six Years Over Deadly Plane Landing In 2019
A Russian court on June 20 sentenced pilot Denis Yevdokimov to six years in a colony settlement over a plane crash in 2019 that killed 41 people. A colony settlement is a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees. Yevdokimov, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of violating safety rules while operating a plane, was the crew leader of the Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet 100, which caught fire during an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport. Investigators say the crew violated instructions after the plane bounced off the runway, which led to the deadly crash. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
General Electric Stops Servicing Gas Turbines At Russian Thermal Power Plants
General Electric (GE) has stopped servicing GE-made gas turbines installed at Russian thermal power plants with extended sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine coming into force. The Kommersant daily cited officials from several thermal plants in Russia as saying that the servicing of turbines produced by the U.S. company had stopped as of June 19, adding that GE may also stop spare parts supplies for its turbines in several important thermal power plants across Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistani Businessman And Son Aboard Missing Titanic Sub
A prominent Pakistani businessman and his son are among five people aboard a submersible that has gone missing while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, their family said on June 20. The 6.5-meter tourist craft, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent on June 18 but lost contact with the surface less than two hours later, according to authorities. Shahzada Dawood -- the vice-chairman of the Karachi headquartered conglomerate Engro -- and his son Suleman were aboard the vessel, which is equipped with only 96 hours of oxygen supply, a family statement said.
- By dpa
Temperatures Likely To Hit 50 Degrees Celsius Amid Heat Wave In Pakistan
Pakistan is bracing for a heat wave with temperatures expected to climb as high as 50 degrees Celsius in the country’s most populous province where people have been asked to stay indoors. “Temperatures are expected to climb as high as 50 degrees in southern Punjab and some areas of Sindh,” chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz told the dpa news agency on June 20. The Pakistan Meteorological Department issued an advisory saying day temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6 degrees higher than normal in Punjab and some parts of Sindh. Temperatures in northern areas, home to over 7,000 glaciers, are expected to be 2 to 4 degrees above normal. The sweltering conditions will continue to persist from June 20 through June 24.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Muting The Horrors': Experts Warn Of Addiction Crisis As Russian Soldiers Return From Ukraine2
You're Hearing A Lot About Ukraine's New Counteroffensive. One Week In, It's Only Getting Started.3
Trench Selfies: Tracking A Russian Military Unit By Frontline Social Media Photos4
Ruins And Russian Dead: Ukraine Counteroffensive Trudges On After Early Successes5
Ukrainian Tank Commander Recounts 'Three-Day Shoot-Out' To Liberate Donetsk Villages6
'Everyone For Themselves': Attacks In Border Towns And Cities Bring The War To Russia's Doorstep7
Jerusalem Armenians Fear Shadowy Land Deal Marks 'Beginning Of The End'8
'Cost Of War': Czech President Says Russians In West Should Be 'Monitored'9
Confirmed Russian Troop Losses Climb To More Than 25,500, Report Says10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe