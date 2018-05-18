More Than A Dozen Afghan Security Personnel Killed In Taliban Attacks

Afghan officials say Taliban militants have killed at least 14 members of the security forces in separate attacks across the country.

In the southeastern province of Ghazni, Taliban fighters attacked the district of Ajristan, killing nine government personnel, said Ramadan Ali Mooseni, a deputy provincial police chief.

The clashes also left 25 Taliban fighters dead, he said.

Elsewhere, Taliban insurgents attacked police security posts in the Maruf district of Kandahar Province, killing five police and wounding six, said Zia Durrani, spokesman for the chief of police.

Durrani said 12 Taliban militants were killed and 18 wounded.

In the northern Baghlan Province, Afghan security forces recaptured a district center from the Taliban, according to Jawid Saleem, a spokesperson for Elite Afghan forces.

The attacks came as fighting intensifies across Afghanistan following the launch of the Taliban’s annual spring offensive.

On May 15, the Taliban briefly captured a large part of Farah city, the capital of the western province of Farah, along the border with Iran.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa