Moscow Court Upholds Decision To Keep Activist Zhukov In Pretrial House Arrest

MOSCOW -- The Moscow City Court has upheld a lower court decision to keep activist Yegor Zhukov under house arrest after he was charged with calls for extremism.



Zhukov maintained his innocence at the hearing on October 16 and said that investigators had "distorted" his words.



"My words 'violence is ineffective,' the investigators interpreted them as if I called for forced change of the constitutional order," Zhukov said.



Zhukov's lawyer said at the hearing that the case against his client was "clearly politically motivated."



Zhukov is one of the activists arrested over an unsanctioned rally held on July 27 to demand that officials allow independent candidates on the ballot in a September 8 municipal vote.



Also on October 16, the Moscow City Court is expected to decide on the appeal of another activist arrested over the rally, Samariddin Radzhabov, who is in pretrial detention.



Initially, Zhukov and Radzhabov were charged with taking part in mass disorders, with Radzhabov charged additionally with the attempted assault of a law enforcement officer.



Later, the charge against Zhukov was dropped but he was then charged with a public call for extremist actions. Radzhabov's charge was changed to threatening to assault a police officer.



Both Zhukov and Radzhabov maintain their innocence.

Heavy-Handed Tactics



Several sanctioned and unsanctioned rallies took place in Moscow over the summer in protest at a decision by authorities to deny independent and opposition candidates the chance to run in the municipal elections.



Dozens of protesters have been fined or given jail sentences for organizing and participating in the unsanctioned rallies.



Law enforcement has been criticized for its heavy-handed tactics during the rallies, and the judiciary has since taken a similar hard-line approach.



Five other men were charged with assaulting police and handed stiff sentences. In one case, after a sharp public outcry over the court's approach, one of those convicted had his prison term changed to a suspended sentence.



On October 15, the Investigative Committee said it detained one more man, Aleksandr Mylnikov, suspected of attacking a law enforcement officer at the July 27 rally.



Four other men were detained on the same charge a day earlier.