Moscow Courts Begin Sentencing, Fining Demonstrators From Mass Rally Against Municipal Election Irregularities

MOSCOW -- Russian courts have begun sentencing politicians and demonstrators who were detained during a mass rally against the exclusion of opposition candidates from the ballot for Moscow city council that was violently dispersed by police on July 27.



A court in Moscow on July 29 found the head of Moscow’s Krasnoselsky municipal district, Ilya Yashin, who has been unable to get registered for the city council election, guilty of violating regulations on holding public events and sentenced him to 10 days in jail.



Another Moscow court sentenced Konstantin Yankauskas, who has also been refused registration for the September 8 municipal elections, to seven days in jail on the same charge.



Activist Valery Rodin received 12 days in jail for taking part in the unsanctioned rally, while at least three other activists were fined between 10,000 and 15,000 rubles ($158-$237), while hearings against other politicians and activists detained during the rallies continue.



Police in Moscow have been condemned for a "disproportionate" use of force in breaking up the demonstration. Police said 1,074 arrests were made at the unsanctioned rally outside Moscow City Hall, while the independent OVD-Info organization reported 1,373 detentions.

According to police, about 3,500 people gathered near the mayor's office, including 700 registered journalists and bloggers. However, opposition activists said the number was much higher.



Moscow election officials said earlier in July that they barred some opposition candidates from the Moscow City Duma election in September because of insufficient signatures on nominating petitions.

The decision had sparked several days of demonstrations this month, including one on July 20 in Moscow that drew an estimated crowd of 20,000.

Aleksei Navalny, Russia's most-prominent opposition activist who is currently serving a 30-day jail sentence for calling the latest protest, was taken to hospital late on July 28 with severe swelling of the face and a rash, sparking fears he had been the victim of a poisoning attempt, though hospital officials characterized the illness as "a generalized allergic reaction."

The 43-year-old activist was discharged on July 29 and immediately taken back to jail.

The 45 members of the Moscow City Duma hold powerful posts -- retaining the ability to propose legislation as well as inspect how the city’s $43 billion budget is spent.