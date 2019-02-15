Moscow Rail Stations, Other Buildings Evacuated Following Hoax Bomb Threats

A spate of anonymous bomb threats to institutions in Moscow has led to several evacuations, although no explosives have been found, Russian authorities say.

The state TASS news agency quoted an unidentified law enforcement source as saying e-mailed threats late on February 14 and early the next day prompted the evacuation of some 5,000 people from at least 10 institutions, including the Russkoye Radio broadcaster, two major railway stations, and two remand prisons.

The evacuations were canceled after the buildings were searched and no explosives found.

Anonymous bomb threats have become a particular problem in Russia in recent years. On February 5, dozens of buildings in Moscow and the surrounding region, including the seat of the Moscow regon's government, were evacuated following threats that turned out to be hoaxes.

In January, e-mailed bomb threats prompted evacuations in the Siberian regions of Kemerovo, Khakasia, Omsk, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Altai, and Krasnoyarsk.

In late 2017, tens of thousands of people were evacuated from schools, shopping centers, theaters, government buildings, and other facilities across Russia amid a wave of anonymous telephone bomb threats.

With reporting by TASS