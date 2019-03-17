Mosque Shooting Fatalities Ranged In Age From 3 To 77, List Shows

A document listing the people killed in the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, shows that the victims ranged in age from 3 to 77.



The authorities in New Zealand have yet to release full details of those who died in the March 15 attacks, but a document was circulated by families of the deceased on March 17.



The document includes the names of 44 men and four women, meaning that the names of two of the 50 confirmed fatalities were not on the list.



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the list was not "formal" and "will not be until formal identification has been completed."



Some 40 other people were injured in the shootings, many critically.



New Zealand’s largest mass shooting occurred at midday on March 15 as a gunman stormed the Al Noor Mosque in the city of Christchurch and opened fire, hitting dozens of people before fleeing to another mosque in the city and resuming his shooting spree.



A 28-year-old Australian man believed to be a white supremist was later arrested and has been charged with murder. The man posted video of the attack on the Internet and published a manifesto that included anti-Muslim rants.



Facebook said it removed 1.5 million reposts of the video worldwide in the first 24 hours after the incident.



“Out of respect for the people affected by this tragedy and the concerns of local authorities, we're also removing all edited versions of the video that do not show graphic content," Mia Garlick, a Facebook New Zealand official, said in a tweet.



She added that police alerted the social network company to the video on Facebook “shortly after the livestream commenced, and we quickly removed both the shooter’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and the video.”



She said the company was also removing “any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we’re aware.”



Prime Minister Ardern said she was one of the people to whom the suspected gunman had sent his manifesto.



"I was one of more than 30 recipients of the manifesto that was mailed out nine minutes before the attack took place," Ardern told reporters.



"It did not include a location, it did not include specific details," she said. She added that it was forwarded to security services within two minutes of receipt.



Meanwhile, Ardern said the bodies of those killed in the massacres would be released to families beginning on the night of March 17 and that she expected that all will be returned by March 20.

Under Islamic law, bodies are to be cleansed and buried as soon as possible after death, usually within 24 hours

With reporting by AFP and AP

