Multiple Blasts In Eastern Afghanistan Kill At Least Three

Afghan officials say at least three people have been killed and some 20 others wounded in a series of blasts in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the explosions hit a crowded market square in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, late on May 13.

Khogyani said there were at least three explosions in the area, while local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying they heard four blasts.

"The nature of the explosions is not clear, but it could be [improvised explosive devices]," Khogyani said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Both the Taliban and Islamic State extremist groups are active in Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan.

President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban a cease-fire to begin on the first day of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which began on May 6. But the militant group refused.

