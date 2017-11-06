NATO's Afghan Mission Says No Evidence Of Civilian Casualties In Kunduz

NATO's mission in Afghanistan says the U.S. military has found no evidence that civilians were killed or injured during a joint operation with Afghan forces last week.

A statement said on November 6 that U.S. forces in Afghanistan conducted an investigation into allegations of civilian casualties in the northern province of Kunduz on November 3.

“There were no civilian casualties. Specifically, no hospitals or clinics in the local area indicated treatment of people with wounds from armed conflict,” the statement said.

“We can confirm operations occurred in this area and numerous enemy combatants were killed,” it added.

Nematullah Temor, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said one civilian was killed and six wounded when a car was hit by an air strike in the Chardara district in Kunduz.

Khosh Mohammad Nasratyar, a provincial council member, said 14 civilians were killed in air strikes.

U.S. air strikes have intensified since U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new strategy for Afghanistan in August which relaxed U.S. rules of engagement.

Civilian casualties from air strikes conducted by U.S. and Afghan forces increased by 52 percent in the first nine months of 2017 compared to 2016.

With reporting by dpa and Reuters