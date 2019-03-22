NATO: Two U.S. Military Personnel Killed In Afghanistan

NATO's operation in Afghanistan says two U.S. military personnel have been killed while conducting an operation.



In a statement on March 22, the Resolute Support mission gave no further details and withheld the names of those killed.



Violence has persisted in Afghanistan even as Taliban militants have held negotiations with U.S. officials about a peace settlement.



The latest talks wrapped up earlier this month with both sides citing progress, but no agreement.



The Resolute Support mission includes 17,000 troops, with about half of them from the United States.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

