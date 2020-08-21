Air Ambulance Dispatched To Bring Kremlin Critic Navalny To Germany For Treatment

An air ambulance has left Germany to pick up Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny from a hospital in Siberia, where he has been fighting for his life after a suspected poisoning.



The aircraft took off on August 21 and could return to Berlin later on August 21, the film producer and human rights activist Jaka Bizilj told dpa.



There is a team of doctors on board the aircraft, and the cost of the air ambulance is being paid privately, Bizilj said. Navalny is to be treated at Berlin’s Charite hospital upon his arrival in the German capital.

Navalny, who is in a coma, is in serious, yet stable condition as medics work to “save his life,” Anatoly Kalinichenko, a doctor at the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, said.



The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner is on a ventilator and in grave condition in an intensive care, his spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, tweeted.



Navalny became ill on August 20 while on a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, forcing the aircraft to make an unscheduled landing in Omsk, also in Siberia, where he was transported by ambulance to a hospital.



Yarmysh said she believed the politician was poisoned when he drank tea he had bought at the Tomsk airport.