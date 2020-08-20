Kremlin Critic Navalny 'Unconscious,' Hospitalized With Suspected Poisoning

Outspoken Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny is in intensive care in a hospital in Omsk, where he is being treated for suspected poisoning, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said.



Navalny felt ill while on a flight back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, forcing the aircraft to make an unscheduled landing in Omsk, also in Siberia, where he was transported by ambulance to the hospital, Yarmysh said on Twitter.



Navalny is “unconscious,” she said on Twitter.



“We assume that Aleksei was poisoned with something mixed into the tea. It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Doctors say the toxin was absorbed faster through the hot liquid,” Yarmysh said.



She later said Navalny was in intensive care.



The spokeswoman also said that a year ago, when Navalny was in a detention center, he was poisoned.



"Obviously, they did the same to him now," she said.



Navalny, a staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin, has exposed rampant corruption in Russia.



He has been jailed several times in recent years, barred from running for president, and had a bid to run for Moscow mayor blocked.

WATCH: Video reportedly showing Navalny being removed from the plane in Omsk