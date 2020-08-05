Nearly Dozen Killed In Roadside Bombing In Northern Afghanistan

An Afghan official says at least 11 people have been killed in a roadside bombing in the country's north.

Ahmad Javid Besharat, the spokesman for the police of Baghlan Province, said the bomb struck a vehicle carrying the bodyguards and family members of a former provincial official.

Mahbubullah Ghafari, a former member of the provincial council, was unhurt in the blast.

Besharat said Ghafari was on his way from the provincial capital, Pul-e Khumri, to the northern city of Mazar-e Sharif when the bomb struck one of his vehicles.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, although similar incidents in the past have been blamed on the Taliban.

The Taliban has intensified attacks across the country, particularly in the north, where Afghan forces are more exposed.

Last month, Taliban fighters stormed the offices of Afghanistan’s main intelligence agency in the northern province of Samangan, killing 11 security personnel and wounding dozens of others, mostly civilians.

The Taliban continues to stage regular attacks across Afghanistan despite signing an initial peace deal with the United States in February.