Nine Government-Backed Militiamen Killed In Afghanistan Air Strike

Afghan officials say that an air strike has mistakenly killed nine members of a government-backed militia.

Provincial officials said that at least three members of the forces were also wounded in the strike, which took place in the eastern province of Ghazni late on February 26.

The militiamen had asked for air support in Jaghori district, but their own outpost was mistakenly hit by the strike, the officials said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the air strike, which came as a number of ground and aerial operations have been ongoing in several districts of Ghazni Province over the past days.

Taliban militants, who have an active presence in many districts of the province, have increased attacks on Afghan security forces in the past few months.

The Western-backed government in Kabul has struggled to fend off a resurgent Taliban and other militant groups since the withdrawal of most NATO forces in 2014.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and TOLOnews