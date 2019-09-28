Nine Killed In Bombing, Bus Attack In Pakistan

At least three people were killed and seven others injured in a bomb blast on September 28 in Pakistan’s southwestern town of Chaman.



Police officials said the bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked outside the office of a religious party in Chaman, which is located near Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan.



Officials said the bomb detonated remotely when Maulana Mohammad Hanif, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, a right-wing religious party, was exiting the building, killing Hanif and two other men.



No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.



In a separate incident on September 28, six people were killed and four others injured when gunmen opened fire on a bus in Pakistan’s northwestern Hangu district.



The district police officer, Ehsan Ullah, told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal that the motive behind the attack was a personal dispute. He said women and children were among the dead.



The bus was traveling from Hangu city to Zargari village in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province when it came under fire in Zargari, the police official said.



The police said raids were being conducted to arrest the assailants.



With reporting by AP and Geo.tv